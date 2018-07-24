WWE Raw Results 7/23/18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for July 23, 2018. The show featured a historic announcement from Stephanie McMahon, as well as Finn Bálor vs. Drew McIntyre and more. Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– The show opened with Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H announcing the first-ever all-women’s WWE pay-per-view, Evolution, set for October.

1. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The B-Team (c) defeated Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt. Hardy hit a Twist of Fate on Curtis Axel and covered. Bo Dallas then threw Bray Wyatt into the pinfall, knocking them over and allowing Axel to pin Hardy with a crucifix. After the match, Hardy and Wyatt attacked the B-Team again.

2. Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Samantha Simon and Karen Lundy. Simon and Lundy are enhancement talent. Bayley and Banks are friends again. Banks won the match with a Banks Statement.

– Kevin Owens threatened Braun Strowman. Baron Corbin then introduced Jinder Mahal to “calm down” Strowman. Strowman destroyed Mahal and Sunil Singh.

3. Mickie James defeated Natalya. James pinned Natalya with a kick after interference from Alexa Bliss.

