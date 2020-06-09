WWE Raw Results 6/8/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for June 8, 2020. This week’s episode featured Christian hosting Edge on an episode of The Peep Show, a “decathlon,” a number one contender match for the United States Championship, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

– Asuka opened the show in the ring for her advertised match against Charlotte Flair, and was quickly interrupted by Bayley and Sasha Banks. Bayley and Banks bragged about their Women’s Tag Team Championship win on Friday until Flair interrupted. The IIconics interrupted everybody to announce a triple threat tag title match for Backlash. The heels attacked Flair and Asuka, who fought them off.

1. Charlotte Flair and Asuka defeated The IIconics and Women’s Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks. Flair went up top to hit a moonsault on Billie Kay, but Asuka tagged herself in and tapped out Kay to the Asuka Lock. After the match, Flair beat down Asuka.

– Seth Rollins came to ringside to talk to Rey Mysterio, who was appearing from his home. Rollins invited Mysterio and his son, Dominick, to attend next week’s Raw. Mysterio said he’s not medically cleared, but when he is, Rollins will know. Aleister Black randomly attacked Rollins.

2. Humberto Carrillo and Aleister Black defeated Austin Theory and Murphy. Black pinned Murphy, as per usual. After the match, the Rollins’ group beat up the faces and hit finishers on them.

– Christian interviewed Edge on The Peep Show, giving him tough love about his end of the upcoming Greatest Match Ever™ against Randy Orton at Backlash. Orton appeared on the video screen, and the two exchanged words.

– MVP ran into R-Truth backstage, calling him a clown. Bobby Lashley attacked Truth and put him in the full nelson. He didn’t bother trying to win the championship, or anything.

– The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders participated in a “decathlon” that included turkey leg eating contests, a dance off, and the pole vault. The teams ended up tied 5-5.

3. United States Championship Number One Contender Triple Threat Match: Andrade defeated Angel Garza and Andrade. Owens hit a Stunner on Garza, but Andrade stole the pin to win the match, and will move on to face Apollo Crews for the United States Championship at Backlash.

– Charlotte Flair was interviewed backstage. Asuka interrupted and slapped her in the face.