WWE Raw King Of The Ring Results 8/26/19

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for August 26, 2019. The show featured two more first round matches in the King of the Ring tournament, as well as a tag team turmoil match to name new number one contenders to the Raw Tag Team Championship. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– Sasha Banks opened the show explaining that while she was gone, all she heard people talking about was Sasha Banks. She left in part because despite being the talk of the division, she was defending tag team titles she didn’t care about at WrestleMania while Becky Lynch main-evented. She waited for the perfect time to return, and interrupting Natalya was it. Natalya jogged out and the two brawled until they were pulled apart.