WWE Raw Results 3/18/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for March 18, 2019. The show featured a Raw Women’s Championship match, an appearance from Brock Lesnar, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

– Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar opened the show with a promo about how Brock will win at WrestleMania. Heyman put over Drew McIntyre, who made an appearance to show his appreciation. Seth Rollins attacked McIntyre from behind and beat him down with a chair. Rollins (with chair) challenged Lesnar to fight him, but Lesnar walked away.

