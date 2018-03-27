WWE Raw Results 3/26/18

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for March 26, 2018. The show was headlined by Kane vs. John Cena, as well as appearances from Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey. Be here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw results:

– The show opened with a promo from Paul Heyman about how Brock Lesnar will defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Reigns appeared in the crowd, and brawled with Lesnar. Lesnar attacked Reigns with the ring steps and a steel chair, leaving him lying. Reigns was able to leave under his own power.

1. Nia Jax defeated Mickie James. Jax won the match after a military press into a Samoan drop. After the match, Alexa Bliss tried to cheap shot Jax, but it had no effect.

2. Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali defeated TJP and Drew Gulak. Ali won the match for his team with an 054 on TJP.

– The Miz hosted an episode of Miz TV that saw the Miztourage arguing among themselves, and Finn Bálor laying out Seth Rollins and posing over him with the Intercontinental Championship.

3. Asuka defeated Jamie Frost. Asuka defeated a local competitor with a kick.