WWE Raw Results 3/9/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for March 9, 2020. The show featured the Raw return of Edge, a WrestleMania challenge, Seth Rollins vs. Aleister Black, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.
WWE Raw Results:
– The show opened with Becky Lynch talking about Shayna Baszler’s Elimination Chamber win and their upcoming WrestleMania match, saying she’s going to make Baszler pay for underestimating her.
1. Rey Mysterio defeated Angel Garza. Mysterio won after a 619 and a springboard elbow drop.
– Earlier in the day, Seth Rollins, Murphy, and AOP attacked Kevin Owens backstage.
– Charlotte Flair cut a promo on Rhea Ripley, saying Ripley will never be like her. Ripley interrupted and punched Flair in the face.
2. Bobby Lashley squashed Zack Ryder.
– Seth Rollins asked Aleister Black to join his group, but Black refused and challenged him to a match for later tonight.
3. Drew McIntyre defeated Erick Rowan. McIntyre crushed Rowan’s pet cage with the ring steps, presumably killing the toy spider inside of it, and then won the match with a Claymore Kick.
4. Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors defeated Liv Morgan and Natalya. Natalya had Kairi Sane in the Sharpshooter but Asuka had made a blind tag, and finished Natalya off with a kick to the head.
– AJ Styles challenged The Undertaker to a match at WrestleMania, calling Undertaker by his real name and saying Taker’s wife, Michelle McCool, is running him into the ground. Styles says he’ll take the Undertaker’s soul at WrestleMania and literally put the nail in the coffin of his career.
– MVP announced that he wanted to create a “stable” and asked Edge to be the star of it. Edge came to the ring and called out Randy Orton. MVP said Edge wasn’t focusing on the right things and was embarrassing himself, so Edge speared him. Orton tried to attack Edge, but Edge fought him off and hit him with his own RKO. Edge slid chairs into the ring to deliver a Conchairto to Orton, but Orton escaped. Edge was attacked by MVP, but quickly locked him into a submission hold while staring at Orton. Edge then hit a Conchairto on MVP and chased Orton out of the arena.
– Next week’s show will feature the contract signing for AJ Styles vs. Undertaker.
5. Aleister Black defeated Seth Rollins by disqualification when Murphy attacked him. This turned into a brawl involving the AOP, Viking Raiders, and Street Profits, which led to an eight-man tag team match challenge.
6. Seth Rollins, Murphy, and AOP defeated the Street Profits and the Viking Raiders. Rollins pinned Montez Ford after a Stomp. After the match, Kevin Owens pulled Rollins out of the ring. Owens fought off AOP and Murphy, but Rollins was able to hit him with a Stomp. Rollins then delivered a second Stomp, followed by a third.