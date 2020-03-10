WWE Raw Results 3/9/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for March 9, 2020. The show featured the Raw return of Edge, a WrestleMania challenge, Seth Rollins vs. Aleister Black, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

– The show opened with Becky Lynch talking about Shayna Baszler’s Elimination Chamber win and their upcoming WrestleMania match, saying she’s going to make Baszler pay for underestimating her.

1. Rey Mysterio defeated Angel Garza. Mysterio won after a 619 and a springboard elbow drop.

– Earlier in the day, Seth Rollins, Murphy, and AOP attacked Kevin Owens backstage.

– Charlotte Flair cut a promo on Rhea Ripley, saying Ripley will never be like her. Ripley interrupted and punched Flair in the face.

2. Bobby Lashley squashed Zack Ryder.

– Seth Rollins asked Aleister Black to join his group, but Black refused and challenged him to a match for later tonight.

3. Drew McIntyre defeated Erick Rowan. McIntyre crushed Rowan’s pet cage with the ring steps, presumably killing the toy spider inside of it, and then won the match with a Claymore Kick.

4. Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors defeated Liv Morgan and Natalya. Natalya had Kairi Sane in the Sharpshooter but Asuka had made a blind tag, and finished Natalya off with a kick to the head.

– AJ Styles challenged The Undertaker to a match at WrestleMania, calling Undertaker by his real name and saying Taker’s wife, Michelle McCool, is running him into the ground. Styles says he’ll take the Undertaker’s soul at WrestleMania and literally put the nail in the coffin of his career.