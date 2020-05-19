WWE Raw Results 5/18/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for May 18, 2020. This week’s episode featured a Women’s Tag Team Championship match, a submission match, the return of Kevin Owens, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.
WWE Raw Results:
– The show opened with Charly Caruso interviewing Randy Orton in the ring about his challenge from last week. Edge interrupted him, and the two exchanged words before Edge accepted Orton’s normal match for Backlash.
– Seth Rollins and Murphy came to the ring to speak, with Rollins saying “you’re welcome” to Rey Mysterio from the bottom of his heart. They were interrupted by Humberto Carrillo, and Rollins volunteered Murphy for a match.
1. Murphy defeated Humberto Carrillo. Carrillo was distracted by Rollins, which allowed Murphy to hit him with a knee strike and Murphy’s Law to win.
– King Corbin is here, if you were worried.
– Liv Morgan cut a promo saying she learned from her match with Charlotte, and won’t give up.
2. NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defeated Ruby Riott. This started as a Flair promo, with her calling out Riott for some reason. Flair won by submission with the Figure-Eight.
– MVP reiterated his question for Bobby Lashley from last week, asking when Lashley is going to let Lashley free. He said he’d see him later tonight.
– The Kabuki Warriors attempted to celebrate Asuka’s Raw Women’s Championship win with a recorder concert. Nia Jax interrupted and insulted them, so Asuka attacked her. Later in the night, Nia found Kairi Sane backstage and attacked her, which caused Asuka to find and attack Jax again.
3. Bobby Lashley defeated R-Truth. Before the match, Truth said he plans to sack Tom Brady and win back the 24/7 Championship. Lashley won by submission with a full nelson. MVP clapped from the stage.
4. Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c) defeated The IIconics by disqualification when Peyton Royce wouldn’t stop throwing Bliss into the ring post. Later, backstage, Billie Kay slapped Royce in the face and then felt bad about it.
TELL US … WE DIDN'T JUST SEE THAT. cc: @BookerT5x#WWERaw @BillieKayWWE @PeytonRoyceWWE pic.twitter.com/1hzXg3r0SY
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 19, 2020
5. Submission Match: Shayna Baszler defeated Natalya with the Kirifuda Clutch. After the match, Natalya threw another tantrum.
– Kevin Owens returned to host the Kevin Owens Show, with Zelina Vega and her group as his guests. He revealed that Apollo Crews was also a guest on the show, and Crews attacked the heels. That led directly into a tag team match.
6. Kevin Owens and Apollo Crews defeated Angel Garza and Andrade. Austin Theory tried to interfere but hit Garza, allowing Crews to hit his throwing powerbomb for the win. After the match, Andrade and Garza jumped Theory and kicked him out of their group.
WOW.@AndradeCienWWE & @AngelGarzaWwe have just DECIMATED @austintheory1 … and @Zelina_VegaWWE seems to approve. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/oF9xHGC6qZ
— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2020
– Drew McIntyre was interviewed about King Corbin.
7. Aleister Black defeated Murphy by disqualification. Austin Theory was still at ringside, so Seth Rollins helped him up and recruited him for his group. Theory attacked Black on Rollins’ command, drawing the disqualification. After the match, Theory and Murphy beat down Black, and Rollins hugged Theory.
– A number of hilarious segments involving the Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders in a game of axe throwing aired. The Vikings were good at it, and the Profits were not. It turns out Angelo Dawkins is secretly great at axe throwing, however. Montez Ford accidentally threw an axe into a police car windshield, and the police let them off with a warning because she was attracted to Ivar. But not Erik, which was noted.
– Apollo Crews will challenge Andrade for the United States Championship again next week.
8. WWE Champions Drew McIntyre defeated King Corbin. Before the match, MVP and Lashley interrupted, with Lashley saying he’s coming for McIntyre’s WWE Championship. They stuck around to watch the match from the stage. McIntyre won with a Claymore Kick.