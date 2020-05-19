WWE Raw Results 5/18/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for May 18, 2020. This week’s episode featured a Women’s Tag Team Championship match, a submission match, the return of Kevin Owens, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

– The show opened with Charly Caruso interviewing Randy Orton in the ring about his challenge from last week. Edge interrupted him, and the two exchanged words before Edge accepted Orton’s normal match for Backlash.

– Seth Rollins and Murphy came to the ring to speak, with Rollins saying “you’re welcome” to Rey Mysterio from the bottom of his heart. They were interrupted by Humberto Carrillo, and Rollins volunteered Murphy for a match.

1. Murphy defeated Humberto Carrillo. Carrillo was distracted by Rollins, which allowed Murphy to hit him with a knee strike and Murphy’s Law to win.

– King Corbin is here, if you were worried.

– Liv Morgan cut a promo saying she learned from her match with Charlotte, and won’t give up.

2. NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defeated Ruby Riott. This started as a Flair promo, with her calling out Riott for some reason. Flair won by submission with the Figure-Eight.

– MVP reiterated his question for Bobby Lashley from last week, asking when Lashley is going to let Lashley free. He said he’d see him later tonight.

– The Kabuki Warriors attempted to celebrate Asuka’s Raw Women’s Championship win with a recorder concert. Nia Jax interrupted and insulted them, so Asuka attacked her. Later in the night, Nia found Kairi Sane backstage and attacked her, which caused Asuka to find and attack Jax again.

3. Bobby Lashley defeated R-Truth. Before the match, Truth said he plans to sack Tom Brady and win back the 24/7 Championship. Lashley won by submission with a full nelson. MVP clapped from the stage.

4. Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c) defeated The IIconics by disqualification when Peyton Royce wouldn’t stop throwing Bliss into the ring post. Later, backstage, Billie Kay slapped Royce in the face and then felt bad about it.

5. Submission Match: Shayna Baszler defeated Natalya with the Kirifuda Clutch. After the match, Natalya threw another tantrum.