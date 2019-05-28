WWE Raw Results 5/27/19

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for May 27, 2019. The episode featured Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins, an appearance from Brock Lesnar, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– Kofi Kingston opened the show with a promo, and was interrupted by Seth Rollins. Brock Lesnar interrupted both men and used his Money in the Bank briefcase as a “boom box,” playing their entrance themes and dancing. Rollins walked to the back. Dolph Ziggler then attacked Kingston from behind and Zig Zag’d him on the ramp. Xavier Woods made the save, and he and Ziggler brawled until Kofi recovered to make it 2-on-1. Ziggler then cut a long promo reiterating what he said last week, and putting over a match between him and Kingston for Super Showdown.