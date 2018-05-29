WWE Raw Results 5/28/18

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for May 28, 2018. The show was headlined by a gauntlet match to find the final Raw representative in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, as well as a rematch from last week’s main event. Be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

1. Finn Bálor defeated Braun Strowman by disqualification when Kevin Owens interfered, attacking Finn. Braun ran Owens off, throwing a ladder at him as he ran away.

– Elias repeatedly stopped and started a song, until he was stopped by Seth Rollins.

2. Intercontinental Championship Match: Jinder Mahal defeated Seth Rollins (c) by disqualification when Rollins attacked Mahal with a chair. Rollins was upset at Mahal repeatedly cheating him and hitting him with a chair earlier in the match. Rollins ran off Mahal and tried to pose on the announce table, but was knocked off from behind via guitar attack from Elias.

– Nia Jax, now working super heel, held an “exhibition” to show why Ronda Rousey wouldn’t be able to defeat her at Money in the Bank. Nia challenged Rousey to get into the ring, then dismissed her and left, saying she wasn’t intimidated.

3. Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt defeated The Ascension.

4. Kevin Owens defeated Bobby Roode. Owens countered a sunset flip into a pin of his own to win the match. After the match, Braun Strowman showed up again and attacked Owens repeatedly.