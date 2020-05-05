WWE Raw Results 5/4/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for May 4, 2020. This week’s episode featured a “last chance” gauntlet match for a spot in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, Drew McIntyre taking on Seth Rollins’ disciple Murphy, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

– The episode opened with MVP interviewing Asuka, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler on the VIP Lounge. The three women traded insults until Baszler and Asuka decided to team up and kick Jax out of the ring.

1. AJ Styles won a Last Chance Gauntlet Match for Apollo Crews’ Money in the Bank ladder match spot. The falls were as follows:

Bobby Lashley defeated Titus O’Neil with a spear.

Lashley defeated Shelton Benjamin with a spear.

Humberto Carrillo defeated Lashley by disqualification when Lashley shoved the referee. Lashley took out his frustrations on Carrillo with a post-match attack.

Carrillo defeated Angel Garza by countering the Wing Clipper into a sunset flip.

Carrillo defeated Austin Theory by countering a superplex with an inside cradle.

AJ Styles, returning from death, defeated Carrillo by submission with a Calf Crusher.

After the match, Styles continued to attack Carrillo, repeatedly smashing Carrillo’s leg into the ring post. He then cut a promo about how he’s going to rewrite history at Money in the Bank.

– Seth Rollins was interviewed about his match against Drew McIntyre at Money in the Bank.

– Edge and Randy Orton will be on next week’s show.

2. Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne defeated Ricochet and Cedric Alexander. Vink pinned Ricochet after a big boot.

3. The Viking Raiders defeated Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits with a Viking Experience on Angelo Dawkins.