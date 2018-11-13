WWE Raw Results 11/12/18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for November 12, 2018. The go-home Raw for Survivor Series featured the announcement of Raw’s Survivor Series teams, Braun Strowman making demands of Stephanie McMahon, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.
– The show opened with a tag team battle royal, which was quickly ruined by Braun Strowman. Strowman was interrupted by Stephanie McMahon, and the two made a deal: Braun will get another title shot against Brock Lesnar and a match against Baron Corbin where he’ll get to choose the stipulations, as long as he plays ball at Survivor Series and doesn’t touch Corbin until after the event.
Ronda Rousey also showed up to confront Stephanie, and ended up throwing Baron Corbin.
1. Tamina defeated Ember Moon. Nia Jax caused a distraction, allowing Tamina to gain the advantage and win the match with a splash.
– Dean Ambrose burned his Shield vest, telling Seth Rollins that The Shield made him weak.
2. Finn Bálor defeated Dolph Ziggler. Drew McIntyre cut a promo insulting Kurt Angle, which caused Finn to interrupt and challenge him to a match. McIntyre said Finn could have a match, but against Ziggler. Bálor reversed a roll-up into a roll-up of his own to win the match.
– Backstage, Stephanie McMahon added Bálor to the Raw men’s Survivor Series team and ordered him, McIntyre, and Ziggler to all get along.
“– Becky Lynch attacked Ronda Rousey backstage, putting her in the Disarmer. Smackdown’s women’s division then attacked the Raw women’s Survivor Series team. Rousey tried to make the save, so Lynch beat her down with a chair.”
You forgot, “and the crowd cheered”.
They assumed that went without saying
One: I cannot wait to read the details of Paul Heyman getting “a little racist about it,” because woof, you’d think they would have backed off that shit by now.
Two: We can pretty much all agree that this beatdown guarantees the Rousey victory we’re all fearing?
Yeah Paul has been letting that stuff fly every now and then and nothing ever happens. Like his statements about Samoans back in the Joe or Roman vs. Brock feuds were pretty rough.
Isn’t this entertainment? Would a slightly racist joke on Always Sunny, The Office or something else upset you? This is fiction. But this site is Land of The SJWs.
Ooooh, PG racism on a SCRIPTED TELEVISION SHOW. Could Michael Scott survive in 2018? He said racist and homophobic things. Doubly whammy for WS.
@Shockmaster Sunny in Philadelphia is TV-MA and wrestling is supposed to be a kids show nowadays. TV-PG at least. I’m not offended, I just think it is weird that they sanitize so much of the rest of their show but then let Heyman say the stuff he did about Roman’s relatives. Just an odd disconnect with the image they’re trying for. Then again, nobody ever said WWE had a great history with racism. If Heyman said this stuff during the attitude era I doubt any of us would bat an eyelash.
Rousey making a bunch of generic, low-hanging Millennial jokes about Becky when her and Lynch are both 31 was pretty weird.
Becky is also 2 days older
@Darth_Emmel so you’re saying she has a two day advantage on Rousey in the “learning armbars” department? It shows.
I’ve asked I the past how so many of you can watch this rubbish live and people say the open threads are fun. I get that. But I couldn’t watch the same 3 hour movie with a group of friends – a movie the producer and directly purposely give the fans what they don’t want – week in and week out. Also, the show has no point, meaning or end game. I could do that once every few months with some buddies and some drinks but this is soooo pointless.
