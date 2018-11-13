WWE Raw Results 11/12/18

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for November 12, 2018. The go-home Raw for Survivor Series featured the announcement of Raw’s Survivor Series teams, Braun Strowman making demands of Stephanie McMahon, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– The show opened with a tag team battle royal, which was quickly ruined by Braun Strowman. Strowman was interrupted by Stephanie McMahon, and the two made a deal: Braun will get another title shot against Brock Lesnar and a match against Baron Corbin where he’ll get to choose the stipulations, as long as he plays ball at Survivor Series and doesn’t touch Corbin until after the event.

Ronda Rousey also showed up to confront Stephanie, and ended up throwing Baron Corbin.

1. Tamina defeated Ember Moon. Nia Jax caused a distraction, allowing Tamina to gain the advantage and win the match with a splash.

– Dean Ambrose burned his Shield vest, telling Seth Rollins that The Shield made him weak.

2. Finn Bálor defeated Dolph Ziggler. Drew McIntyre cut a promo insulting Kurt Angle, which caused Finn to interrupt and challenge him to a match. McIntyre said Finn could have a match, but against Ziggler. Bálor reversed a roll-up into a roll-up of his own to win the match.

– Backstage, Stephanie McMahon added Bálor to the Raw men’s Survivor Series team and ordered him, McIntyre, and Ziggler to all get along.