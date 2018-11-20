WWE Raw Results 11/19/18

11.19.18 1 hour ago

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for November 19, 2018. The first Raw after Survivor Series featured Braun Strowman getting destroyed by Baron Corbin, Seth Rollins chasing Dean Ambrose around Staples Center and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

Baron Corbin gloated about *sweeping* Smackdown Live at Survivor Series. Stephanie McMahon came out and congratulated the Raw roster. Corbin asked to be made permanent GM, but Braun Strowman interrupted him and said he wanted to get his hands on Corbin. McMahon made a match at TLC between Corbin and Strowman. If Corbin beats Strowman, he’ll become permanent general manager of Raw. If he loses, he loses all power on Raw. McMahon announced if Strowman can beat Corbin, he’ll get a title shot against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. Strowman said he could pick the stipulation and called for it to be a TLC match. Corbin tried to make a handicap match for later in the evening against Strowman, but McMahon interrupted and announced it would be a six-man tag match up next.

