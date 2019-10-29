WWE Raw Results 10/28/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for October 28, 2019. The show featured the return of Paige, Becky Lynch taking on Kairi Sane, another appearance from Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan ahead of Crown Jewel, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– The show opened with the return of Paige, who introduced the Women’s Tag Team Champions, the Kabuki Warriors. The Warriors wouldn’t let her talk, and then Asuka sprayed green mist in her eyes. Becky Lynch made the save by fighting off both Kabuki Warriors, leading directly to the first match.