The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw Reunion 7/22/19: Old Day In July

WWE rRaw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Bray Wyatt finally returned to the ring as “The Fiend,” R-Truth snuck up Drake Maverick’s ass to win the 24/7 Championship, and Seth Rollins won an opportunity at Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship at SummerSlam. Which is great, because he’s not going to face him on Raw any time soon.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for July 22, 2019.