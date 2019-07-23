The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw Reunion 7/22/19: Old Day In July

Pro Wrestling Editor
07.23.19

WWE rRaw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Bray Wyatt finally returned to the ring as “The Fiend,” R-Truth snuck up Drake Maverick’s ass to win the 24/7 Championship, and Seth Rollins won an opportunity at Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship at SummerSlam. Which is great, because he’s not going to face him on Raw any time soon.

Things to do: Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week. Don’t wait until our 30 year reunion!

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for July 22, 2019.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst#Ric Flair#Stone Cold Steve Austin#Hulk Hogan#Best And Worst Of Raw#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF RAWHULK HOGANRic FlairSTONE COLD STEVE AUSTINWWEWWE RAWWWE Raw Reunion
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.23.19 2 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.22.19 20 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.16.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.16.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.15.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.09.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP