WWE Raw Season Premiere Open Discussion Thread 9/8/14

Tonight, on the season premiere (?) of the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Now this is a season premiere! Not only will the WWE Universe see a huge SummerSlam rematch between Roman Reigns and Randy Orton this Monday night, but we’ll also bear witness as Chris Jericho rekindles his rivalry with Bray Wyatt inside a steel cage. Oh, and to somehow resolve the ongoing issues between The Bella Twins, WWE has called in the heavy artillery: Jerry Springer! As Raw’s epic season premiere approaches, WWE.com examines five reasons why you won’t want to miss a minute of the action. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Not pictured: Michael Sam.

2. But hey, Jerry Springer will be there. Springer moderating the Bellas has a shot at Rosie vs. The Donald levels of bad, so I may just skip it and watch that YouTube video of a monkey pissing in its mouth for 10 minutes.

3. Hilarious thought: last week’s Raw was a “season finale.”

4. Chris Jericho faces Bray Wyatt in a steel cage match. If a mysterious, singing child stops Jericho in the doorway and Jericho Codebreakers him, Chris Jericho will be my favorite wrestler forever.

5. I hope at the end of the episode they do a THIS SEASON ON MONDAY NIGHT RAW preview montage and somehow have clips from a bunch of future episodes. Just tons and tons of Roman Reigns winning handicap matches, Natalya rolling up distracted Divas and a cameo from Kurt Angle.

