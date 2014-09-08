WWE Raw Season Premiere Open Discussion Thread 9/8/14

Tonight, on the season premiere (?) of the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
Now this is a season premiere! Not only will the WWE Universe see a huge SummerSlam rematch between Roman Reigns and Randy Orton this Monday night, but we’ll also bear witness as Chris Jericho rekindles his rivalry with Bray Wyatt inside a steel cage. Oh, and to somehow resolve the ongoing issues between The Bella Twins, WWE has called in the heavy artillery: Jerry Springer!
As Raw’s epic season premiere approaches, WWE.com examines five reasons why you won’t want to miss a minute of the action. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Not pictured: Michael Sam.
2. But hey, Jerry Springer will be there. Springer moderating the Bellas has a shot at Rosie vs. The Donald levels of bad, so I may just skip it and watch that YouTube video of a monkey pissing in its mouth for 10 minutes.
3. Hilarious thought: last week’s Raw was a “season finale.”
4. Chris Jericho faces Bray Wyatt in a steel cage match. If a mysterious, singing child stops Jericho in the doorway and Jericho Codebreakers him, Chris Jericho will be my favorite wrestler forever.
5. I hope at the end of the episode they do a THIS SEASON ON MONDAY NIGHT RAW preview montage and somehow have clips from a bunch of future episodes. Just tons and tons of Roman Reigns winning handicap matches, Natalya rolling up distracted Divas and a cameo from Kurt Angle.
The ten best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread will be featured at the end of tomorrow’s Best and Worst of WWE Raw column, so nominate your favorites for consideration by replying to them with a +1. Enjoy the show, everybody.
January 1993-September 2014 is an INCREDIBLY LONG season.
On the new Bill Simmons’ podcast with Michelle Beadle, he mentions how his daughter is the one responsible for screaming ‘LET’S GO CEEEENA’ directly into the hot mic for the entire Cena/Lesnar match.
I just saw the highlights and I could’ve made an Everybody Hates Chris reference. Damnit.
My wife insists that the Dust Brothers should kidnap El Torito and convert him into Dwarf Star. I am in favor of this plan.
Only in the WWE, or perhaps some SoCal music festival, can you see the Dust Brothers and the Angry Samoans on the same show.
This is pretty scary: [i.imgur.com]
Not the kind of death-defying Seth should be aiming for…
aaaaaaaaaaaaaAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHH!
So that what’s everyone was commenting on.
And why was Seth going above the bottom rope to slide in a chair?
Ok. Yeah. That was very not good.
Not the kind of spear the audience wants Seth to take either.
Rush needs to be played by Troy McClure
i was flipping between raw and the giants blowing it, am i to bolieve there was no bo dallas on tonight’s raw?
I think we should all embrace this philosophy. Tomorrow, I plan to welcome my barista to the world premiere of my coffee order.
…..”Season premiere”??? Uhm. When were you “off the air”?
Also, if Cena goes up against Lesnar at a RAW I’m assuming that’d be the one match where he did decently and possibly won, before NOC where he loses (probably terribly) again.
They do theoretically have “seasons”. I remember seeing it on the cable guide a couple of years ago. But as to when each begins and ends….. well… yea.
So Roman is officially “taken out” then? Will he fight Rollins at NOC with like a neck brace and a head cast on?
Wait, so if tonight was the season premier was last week the worst season finale since the end of How I Met Your Mother?
NXT guys had a legit match…
Cena had a good promo…
The show ended with Super Roman…
Guys: is Vince dead?
Wait, Cena didn’t cut a variation of his four point promo tonight? And it was actually enjoyable? What is this zaniness?
He decided to take a nice, six hour nap a couple hours before RAW started.
without Super Roman*
For a split second there, I thought Reigns was going to spear him right before that curb stomp
So what are the chances Reigns is fine next week and destroys all three of these guys?
3:1
randy why are you so orange?
“One of our corporate officers lowered a steel cage and proceeded to allow several of my cubicle-mates to assault me with a steel chair…”-Glassdoor Reviewer
So what was the point of the cage?
I’m with @Get Down With LPP: I totally thought it would end with Roman having chucked Rollins and Kane out the ring and beating Orton half to death before raising his arms Cena style. Very nice fake out.
Rollins’ leap?
To trick us into thinking this would end with Super Roman?
Seth Rollins jumped off the cage.
Took it like a boss
If the doors of perception were cleansed every thing would appear to man as it is, Infinite. For man has closed himself up, till he sees all things thro’ narrow chinks of his cavern. Or he could see all things through a door in the side of the cage which has been there since the beginning of time. And Corporate Kane sees all things. Eventually.
+1 because William Blake is the fucking man.
Nice Roman, position that chair. So subtle.
LOL at Roman setting up the chair
Assumed he was grabbing the chair to start the Superman comeback so I was pleasantly surprised when he got stomped
at least one person sold the curb stomp correctly today
People are literally chanting “Let’s Go Cena!”
Reigns is having his Cactus Jack moment..
Concerto stomp!
Conchairto even. c’est la vie.
+1 to the girl who said “are you kiddinnnnnnggg???????????” in the background.
Curb stomp him from the top of the cage!!!
Remember: No chairshots to the head. Curbstomping someone on the chair is allowed.
Hey man, Rollins hasn’t fractured anybody’s skull and created a canvas of red and pink in the middle of the ring yet. We can cross that bridge when we come to it.
I love how bad Reigns gets blown up in every singles match. YOUR FUTURE FACE OF THE WWE, ROMAN ROWSDOWER
I”m not sure that’s the plan anymore.
+The police pick up their Zap Rowsdower hotline
dammit d-lo
The body armor! It does nothing!
This would be a really good time to suddenly hear, “Roman Reigns…I’m afraid I’ve got some BAD NEWS.”
“Tonight just isn’t your day!”
-Randy Orton
I imagine he shouts the same thing to his Levi’s…
Well it is the season premier.
[i.imgur.com]
Too much caring involved.
Who doesn’t love a good Office Space beat down?
What happens if the crowd revolts against Reigns like they did Rocky back in the day? That’s the direction I think we’re headed, slowly but surely.
Especially when Ambrose comes back, and, on the other hand, when Bryan comes back.
Would mark out for “SHADES OF WRESTLEMANIA 17!”
last time i saw kane in a cage he let van damn win by throwing him through it
Roman really should have done those TPS reports correctly, never would have gotten on Kane’s bad side.
Maybe Kane just didn’t like the music Roman was playing at a reasonable volume from 9 to 11.
Please don’t close another show out with Kane getting speared
Its nice to know how they put the cage together. I just thought they tied it to the ring posts.
When are they going to get to the fireworks factory?!
That jump would have been more awesome if Jericho hadn’t done it.
+Rollins now and forever.
NEW SHOWSTEALER 4 LIFE
Seth Rollins’ stealing Chris Jericho’s thunder.
And Rollins continues to over the Roman.
It was going to be such a hilarious pun, you guys.
Oh how I would LOVE to hear a bell toll right about now…
This doesn’t really deserve that chant..
Ok, that Rollins spot