Full Spoilers For Next Week’s Christmas Eve Edition Of WWE Raw

WWE Network

Merry Christmas! WWE taped an entire episode of Raw after last night’s Raw from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, went off the air. These are full, actual spoilers for next week’s Christmas Eve edition of Raw, so if for some reason you want to spend that evening watching three hours of WWE TV programming, proceed with caution.

WWE Raw Results:

1. Miracle on 34th Street Fight: Elias defeated Bobby Lashley. This started off as Elias trying to play a Christmas song in the ring, and Lashley and Lio Rush interrupting. The match included a backdrop onto Legos, and Elias breaking a violin over Lashley’s back. After the match, Elias covered Rush in egg nog.

2. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Bobby Roode and Chad Gable (c) defeated The Revival. Gable pinned Scott Dawson with a roll-up. Oh well!

3. Sasha Banks, Bayley and Ember Moon defeated Mickie James, Dana Brooke and Alicia Fox. The Riott Squad attacked the faces after the match.

4. Finn Bálor defeated Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. Finn pinned Dolph to win the match. McIntyre declared himself for the Royal Rumble, and got beaten up by Ziggler for trying to do a post-match attack.

– Paul Heyman cut a Christmas-themed promo about how Brock Lesnar is going to beat Braun Strowman at Royal Rumble. Strowman showed up, scared Heyman, put a Santa hat on his head, and said he would beat Lesnar.