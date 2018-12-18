Full Spoilers For Next Week’s Christmas Eve Edition Of WWE Raw

Merry Christmas! WWE taped an entire episode of Raw after last night’s Raw from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, went off the air. These are full, actual spoilers for next week’s Christmas Eve edition of Raw, so if for some reason you want to spend that evening watching three hours of WWE TV programming, proceed with caution.
WWE Raw Results:
1. Miracle on 34th Street Fight: Elias defeated Bobby Lashley. This started off as Elias trying to play a Christmas song in the ring, and Lashley and Lio Rush interrupting. The match included a backdrop onto Legos, and Elias breaking a violin over Lashley’s back. After the match, Elias covered Rush in egg nog.
2. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Bobby Roode and Chad Gable (c) defeated The Revival. Gable pinned Scott Dawson with a roll-up. Oh well!
3. Sasha Banks, Bayley and Ember Moon defeated Mickie James, Dana Brooke and Alicia Fox. The Riott Squad attacked the faces after the match.
4. Finn Bálor defeated Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. Finn pinned Dolph to win the match. McIntyre declared himself for the Royal Rumble, and got beaten up by Ziggler for trying to do a post-match attack.
– Paul Heyman cut a Christmas-themed promo about how Brock Lesnar is going to beat Braun Strowman at Royal Rumble. Strowman showed up, scared Heyman, put a Santa hat on his head, and said he would beat Lesnar.
FOR THE LOVE OF FUCKING GOD STOP FUCKING DOING THIS YOU HAVE HAD BAYLEY AND SASHA FIGHTING THE RIOTT SQUAD SINCE THEY MOVED TO RAW NOBODY WANTS THIS ANYMORE YOU HAVE DONE THIS LITERALLY A BILLION TIMES I HAVE COUNTED. STOOOOOOOOOPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPP
F R E S H!
Fresh.
Isn’t Ronnie’s armbar supposed to be similar to a kimura lock, rather than a traditional wrasslin’ armbar? Let’s not pick on it too much, because then she might switch her finish to a tree of woe double stomp.
Close, it is an americana/key lock. The kimura/hover board pushes a bent arm backwards with the hand pointed towards the hip. The americana pushes back with the hand pointed towards the head. It is a shoulder submission using the flexibility of the elbow as a fulcrum.
Thanks. I don’t know much about shoot submissions. Either way, I’m going to give Ronda Rousey the benefit of the doubt when it comes to armbar technique. I think the onus is on the commentators to explain WHY that armbar is so dangerous, since it doesn’t look as showy as the worked armbars we’re used to seeing.
Yeah, I agree that they aren’t selling her offense on commentary with enough specificity.
Drew McIntyre is going to win the Royal Rumble
Then wrestle Dolph Ziggler until Wrestlemania
No, he won’t. Quit playing. It’s Rollins’ to lose.
I ordered my Raw shaken up, not stirred!
Does this mean that poor crowd had to sit there and watch Raw for six hours?
This should be considered a war crime.
I was in the crowd. They moved taping the 2nd episode along as quickly as possible. We were out of there by 9:45 PST. The Gauntlet match sucked what little life there was out of the crowd.
My tenure as the Authority is not off to the start I had envisioned. My bad, y’all.
Eh, its the Christmas show. I had a lot of fun making jokes last night but I understand why this 6 hour block is less than fresh (short notice for a throwaway show most won’t watch due to the Holiday) At least they’re letting us know there’s changes coming.
As bad as everyone says RAW has been this fall, the truth is its always bad from early Fall to December, this year is really no worse than the past few (at least we have Becky this year to occasionally invade). Then January comes and they start building for the Rumble and the shows always get better. Look at it like its their off season. I’m perfectly fine letting the SDL Women’s division carry me to April (with the occasional Takeover).
If they were just going to pretend like things are changing, and then just doing nothing (barring the bare minimum of bringing in new talent, when the old talent wasn’t really the problem, but how they were being booked, the [lack of] stories being told), they should have just went full troll and taken a page out of Curtis Axel’s Book of the Genesis of McGuillicutty:
“The new era begins tonight, right here, right now, at this very moment, at this very time, currently, in this very state, in this part of the country, under this aurora borealis, that’s definitely not a garbage fire, going forward from here on in…”*
*for three hours
Is this the first WWE Lego Deathmatch?
At least Rhyno showed up?
Can we do the annual releases early year & get rid of Ziggler, Nattie, Jinder, Fox, Tamina, & Corbin? Seriously we keep seeing these jobbers week after week on Raw when Smackdown doesn’t have time for Sanity & The Good Brothers
Keep Foxy’s name outta your mouth!