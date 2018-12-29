Full Spoilers For Next Week’s New Years Eve Edition Of WWE Raw

WWE Raw

WWE taped matches for next week’s New Years Eve episode of Raw in Detroit, Michigan, on Friday, and here’s everything you need to know about what went down. These are full, actual spoilers for next week’s Christmas Eve edition of Raw, so if for some reason you want to spend that evening watching three hours of WWE TV programming, proceed with caution.

WWE Raw Results:

1. Steel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre defeated Dolph Ziggler. McIntyre won after two Claymore kicks. After the match, McIntyre hit two more Claymore kicks, including one with an assist from a steel chair, and declared himself for the Royal Rumble.

– Seth Rollins called out Dean Ambrose for an Intercontinental Championship rematch. Triple H interrupted, explaining that there are no longer “automatic rematches,” and making Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley for later in the night. Shane McMahon also announced a battle royal to name a new #1 contender to the Intercontinental Championship.

2. Apollo Crews won the Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender Battle Royal. The match came down to Crews, Curt Hawkins, and Baron Corbin. Corbin eliminated Hawkins, and Crews eliminated Corbin to win the match.

– Natalya declared herself for the women’s Royal Rumble, and was attacked by Nia Jax and Tamina.

3. Bayley, Sasha Banks and Ember Moon defeated The Riott Squad. Bayley won the match for her team with a flying elbow drop.

4. Bobby Lashley defeated Seth Rollins by disqualification when Rollins attacked him with a steel chair. Rollins also attacked Lio Rush with the chair, and hit Rush with a curb stomp. This was in response to Triple H saying he “wants the old Seth Rollins back.”