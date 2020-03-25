WWE Raw Viewership Was The Lowest It’s Been In 2020

Like the rest of us, WWE is trying to figure out how to navigate the Coronavirus pandemic, which has made large gatherings of people untenable, and shaken up entertainment, sports, and other industries. For WWE, that means weekly shows from the Performance Center in Orlando with no live audience and interspersed with replays of PPV matches, and a similarly crowd-free WrestleMania, which will also reportedly include cinematic matches filmed on location.

Unfortunately, when it comes to Monday Night Raw, fewer people than usual seem interested in watching right now. This week’s episode had the lowest viewership of any Raw this year. According to Showbuzz Daily, RAW only had 2.006 million viewers, which was down quite a bit from the 2.335 million viewers they had last week.