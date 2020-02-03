Severe Winter Weather May Impact Monday Night Raw [UPDATED]

WWE Raw is supposed to happen in Salt Lake City tonight, but as locals are already aware and PWInsider points out to the rest of us, that area is currently dealing with severe winter weather. As the Utah capital is blanketed with snow, the National Weather Service has issued an advisory recommending against travel. The advisory remains in effect until early Tuesday morning.

You can go check out the local forecast yourself. Local news sources are also covering the storm and the many traffic accidents it’s already caused.

That may lead to a Raw with poor audience turnout, and may also keep WWE staff and superstars away from the venue. It’s entirely possible that Raw will have to be canceled entirely due to weather, a rare occurrence, but it has happened before.

From a pure entertainment perspective, perhaps the most exciting thing that could happen is one of those makeshift Raws where not everyone is there and the show feels improvised and surprisingly fresh. But looking at the whole picture, what really matters is obviously the safety of WWE’s performers, crew, and fans. So if there ends up not being a Raw tonight, because it’s too dangerous to get to the Vivint Smart Home Arena, we can all make do with a clip show or whatever they decide to air.

UPDATE: According to Ryan Satin, as of early this afternoon WWE is still planning to run Raw as planned despite the weather.