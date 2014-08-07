WWE Released Mark The Timekeeper And No One Is Safe

In the latest in a string of budget cuts caused by everything being totally fine, WWE has released Mark Yeaton, aka “Mark The Timekeeper.”
If you aren’t aware of Mark’s work, he’s been ringing the bell in WWF/WWE for over 30 years. He’s the guy people tell to get the hell out of the way (or throw to the side) when they need a steel chair, and he’s famously the incredibly accurate arm that launched endless Steveweisers to Stone Cold Steve Austin during his glory days. He’ll be missed by those of us who knew who he was, and I hope he isn’t replaced by a bell-ringing robot.
This latest firing truly proves that nothing is sacred and nobody’s safe. What’s next, firing Janet the Makeup Lady?
It is going to be sad to see Stone Cold show up on Raw and just hold his hand up for the entire episode waiting for a beer that is never coming.
Or to watch a beer nail him like he was JFK in the Zapruder film
They’re gonna realize their mistake during Stone Cold appearances tbh.
He’ll probably get signed by the Jets before the week is out…
I’M RINGING THE BELL MAGGLE!!!
Sandra the Seamstress is next.
I’m embarrassed to say that all these years I thought his name was Mark Eaton.
I’ve been calling her CRANDALL! Why didn’t someone tell me!
Well now we can all feel like dumb dumbs because I too thought it was Eaton.
And I looked it up. It’s Yeaton. @WWETimekeeper to confirm
I said this below, but it’s actually Mark YEATON.
Mark Eaton was the 7’4″ center for the Jazz in the 80s who couldn’t do jackshit on the court but had a scary ass PSA about not hitting your children.
Was he the same guy that got nailed by a Shawn Michaels super kick at Wrestlemania 12? If so, that looked like a legit molar rattler, and major props to him for coming back.
Tony Chimel at the superkick at WM12.
I can’t believe HHH fired his friend, Mark.
I think this was done because Vince misunderstood when rumors circulated that his recent decisions had missed the Mark.
This actually saddens me. But odds are he is getting a wicked severance package.
And with TNA’s inevitable demise, we can’t even make the “We know who that is Taz!” joke,
“What’s Mark the Bell Ringer Guy doing in the Unemployment Zone, Taz?”
“Who’s Taz? I don’t know you. Stop asking me about everyone who comes in here.”
His severance package will be $9.99.
These ten bell salutes are gonna get pretty awkward when everyone is on stage just looking around at each other.
Can sandow come out dressed as him and ring the bell?
he prolly had a decent size salary for his 30 years and they can replace him with an intern or some bs.
One of my favorite Mark the Timekeeper moments was when Randy Orton was murdering Daniel Bryan during a No DQ match. Randy was about to kill Bryan near the announce table and he looks at Cole and probably Mark and says something like “Ring the bell? Ring the bell? It’s NO DQ! THERE IS NO BELL TO RIIIIIING!!!!”
He was actually talking to a fan
Did have other tasks with the company? Just ringing a bell seems like a pretty cushy gig.
But say that you have 5 to 6 matches a show. Do say 6 or 7 shows a week with RAW, Smackdown, Main Event, Superstars and house shows. Now multiply that times 52 weeks. Carry the 4 and subtract the 3……… you get 2184. Now multiply that time 3 which is how they ring the bell times 2 for begin and end match. And the total is 13104 times he ring the bell. Not counting the times he rings it to “restore” order or if a match has to be restarted.
Multiply time 30 years and you get an astounding 393,120 bell rings. Dude probably has to take drugs to get the ringing in his head to stop.
He was also in charge of keeping track of the match time, which seemed to be a much more important role before the refs had earpieces.
I’m gonna be That Guy, but it’s Mark Yeaton.
This just means every match ends in interference with no clear endings from know on, right?
Guess how much it is to ring that bell every time…
I never wanted to hear the day the ding-ding died.