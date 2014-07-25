WWE Released Trailers for ‘See No Evil 2’ And ‘Leprechaun Origins’ During SDCC

WWE, trying to top such cinematic gems as “the one where Triple H drove a bus or something,” released trailers for two upcoming original WWE productions today during San Diego Comic Con: See No Evil 2 and Leprechaun: Origins.
The first sees Glen Jacobs, WWE’s Kane, return as Jacob Goodnight. He’s here to tell you about the benefits of liberty and voluntary association, OR chase you around an abandoned hospital trying to gouge your eyes out then fully murderize you. I’m a little muddy on the exact details. Filmmakers the Soska Sisters promise to bring some new elements to the Goodnight character that will help elevate him to the pantheon of horror greats. The twin sisters also swore they would marry the Undertaker and Shawn Michaels when they were kids and that their feuds led to the sisters’ worst disagreements as twins. So, we’ll see how that pans out.
The second sees WWE’s Dylan “Hornswoggle” Postl ditch the afro and leprechaun stereotypes to take on the role of…um…a leprechaun. More specifically, a leprechaun who wants to take a wife on his 2000th birthday, but gets distracted when his chosen beloved’s boyfriend steals one of his precious gold coins, leading him on a murderous rampage to get it back.
WWE, you make terrible romantic comedies.
Of course, should none of these sound like your cup of tea, there’s a little movie you may have heard us mention here at UPROXX called Meet Me There, currently making the rounds on the festival circuit and building momentum as a critical favourite. It stars WWE’s Goldust, and was written by some guy who is most definitely not my boss.
I can’t wait for the dramatic conclusion of Leprechaun where the sexy teenagers find a miniature bull who saves them all.
As a hardcore horror fan I have to say having the Soska Twins behind See No Evil 2 actually has me excited for it. They make awesome movies (American Mary is actually a damned good movie) and I think it has the potential to far and away be the best WWE produced movie. The Soskas are horror fans who actually care about and love the genre, which is why they cast genre faves Katherine Isabelle and Danielle Harris.
That said, I don’t think it will be as awesome as Meet Me There, which you can (shameless plug alert!) check out a review of on my website The Deadhouse here [deadhousehorror.com]
Someone needs to tell Danielle Harris that this will all be over if she can just AA Kane onto a soft surface.
Psst, WWE. I have a clue for you here. Listen up.
No one cares about this stuff. Seriously. No one is pining to see your performers in movies. They barely tolerated it in the Attitude Era, when wrestling was significantly more visible to the mainstream.
You are losing money. Instead of gutting NXT, maybe you should drop your film division. Believe me, no one would miss it. You are a wrestling company. Act like one.
I don’t get how that Hornswoggle movie’s supposed to be a prequel to the Leprechaun films when, from all you can glean of the getup in the trailer, he’s bald and has a weird monster jaw thing. The Warwick Davis version was just a gross-looking midget.
Randy Orton starring in a RomCom could be great:
“I have come here, to this bar, on singles night, to meet and greet with single ladies who are looking to have a good time with me, Randy Orton, the Viper, and the true face of the WWE. Perhaps, one of you will be lucky enough to become the 6th version of my current wife, who, like the Doctor-”
“Sir, you’re going to need to put some pants on. We require pants at the Ponderosa steakhouse.”
(Randy Orton does the Beyonce single ladies dance and credits roll for 86 minutes.)
Wait, Kane’s character’s name in See No Evil 2 is actually Jacob Goodnight? For realsies? You’re not just yanking my chain? Honest?
That was also his character’s name in the original See No Evil, so yeah, for realsies.
these two look awfully terrible.