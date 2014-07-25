WWE Released Trailers for ‘See No Evil 2’ And ‘Leprechaun Origins’ During SDCC

WWE, trying to top such cinematic gems as “the one where Triple H drove a bus or something,” released trailers for two upcoming original WWE productions today during San Diego Comic Con: See No Evil 2 and Leprechaun: Origins.

The first sees Glen Jacobs, WWE’s Kane, return as Jacob Goodnight. He’s here to tell you about the benefits of liberty and voluntary association, OR chase you around an abandoned hospital trying to gouge your eyes out then fully murderize you. I’m a little muddy on the exact details. Filmmakers the Soska Sisters promise to bring some new elements to the Goodnight character that will help elevate him to the pantheon of horror greats. The twin sisters also swore they would marry the Undertaker and Shawn Michaels when they were kids and that their feuds led to the sisters’ worst disagreements as twins. So, we’ll see how that pans out.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The second sees WWE’s Dylan “Hornswoggle” Postl ditch the afro and leprechaun stereotypes to take on the role of…um…a leprechaun. More specifically, a leprechaun who wants to take a wife on his 2000th birthday, but gets distracted when his chosen beloved’s boyfriend steals one of his precious gold coins, leading him on a murderous rampage to get it back.

WWE, you make terrible romantic comedies.

Of course, should none of these sound like your cup of tea, there’s a little movie you may have heard us mention here at UPROXX called Meet Me There, currently making the rounds on the festival circuit and building momentum as a critical favourite. It stars WWE’s Goldust, and was written by some guy who is most definitely not my boss.