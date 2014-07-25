WWE Released Trailers for ‘See No Evil 2’ And ‘Leprechaun Origins’ During SDCC

#SDCC #San Diego Comic-Con #Horror Movies #Comic-Con #Pro Wrestling #Trailers #WWE
07.25.14 4 years ago 9 Comments

WWE, trying to top such cinematic gems as “the one where Triple H drove a bus or something,” released trailers for two upcoming original WWE productions today during San Diego Comic Con: See No Evil 2 and Leprechaun: Origins.

The first sees Glen Jacobs, WWE’s Kane, return as Jacob Goodnight. He’s here to tell you about the benefits of liberty and voluntary association, OR chase you around an abandoned hospital trying to gouge your eyes out then fully murderize you. I’m a little muddy on the exact details. Filmmakers the Soska Sisters promise to bring some new elements to the Goodnight character that will help elevate him to the pantheon of horror greats. The twin sisters also swore they would marry the Undertaker and Shawn Michaels when they were kids and that their feuds led to the sisters’ worst disagreements as twins. So, we’ll see how that pans out.

The second sees WWE’s Dylan “Hornswoggle” Postl ditch the afro and leprechaun stereotypes to take on the role of…um…a leprechaun. More specifically, a leprechaun who wants to take a wife on his 2000th birthday, but gets distracted when his chosen beloved’s boyfriend steals one of his precious gold coins, leading him on a murderous rampage to get it back.

WWE, you make terrible romantic comedies.

Of course, should none of these sound like your cup of tea, there’s a little movie you may have heard us mention here at UPROXX called Meet Me There, currently making the rounds on the festival circuit and building momentum as a critical favourite. It stars WWE’s Goldust, and was written by some guy who is most definitely not my boss.

Around The Web

TOPICS#SDCC#San Diego Comic-Con#Horror Movies#Comic-Con#Pro Wrestling#Trailers#WWE
TAGScomic conHORNSWOGGLEhorror moviesKANEleprechaunLEPRECHAUN ORIGINSPRO WRESTLINGsan diego comic-com 2014San Diego Comic-ConSDCCSDCC 2014TRAILERSWWEWWE STUDIOS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP