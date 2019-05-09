WWE Reportedly Stopped A WWE Vs. AEW Match From Happening In Stardom

05.09.19

WWE

World Wonder Ring Stardom seems to be one of most deft promotions at navigating the political alliances of the wrestling world. Stardom was mentioned by name during the 2018 Mae Young Classic, their wrestlers have performed and held titles for ROH‘s Women of Honor, and Bea Priestly won their top title, the World of Stardom Championship, after signing with All Elite Wrestling.

This week, however, it turned out that all these relationships couldn’t peacefully coexist when WWE reportedly pulled the plug on a match between Priestly and NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm.

