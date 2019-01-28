WWE Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Royal Rumble 2019 results. The show was headlined by two Royal Rumble matches, as well as championship matches for the WWE, Universal, Raw and Smackdown Women’s, and Tag Team titles. Make sure you’re back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Royal Rumble column.

WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Kickoff Show Results:

1. Raw Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode and Chad Gable defeated Rezar and Scott Dawson. This was set up by Drake Maverick, who said that since Akam of AOP is injured and both AOP and The Revival want a Tag Team Championship match, Rezar would team up with Dawson to fake the champs in a non-title match. Dawson lost after a neckbreaker/moonsault combo.

2. United States Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Rusev (c). Nakamura tried to remove the turnbuckle pad, which caused Lana to get on the apron and try to stop him. Nakamura confronted her, leading to Rusev accidentally charging in and knocking her off the apron. Nakamura hit a Kinshasa to the back of Rusev’s head and pinned him to win the United States Championship.

3. Fatal Four-way for the Cruiserweight Championship: Buddy Murphy (c) defeated Kalisto, Hideo Itami, and Akira Tozawa. Murphy won the match by pinning Itami after Murphy’s Law.