Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Royal Rumble 2019 results. The show was headlined by two Royal Rumble matches, as well as championship matches for the WWE, Universal, Raw and Smackdown Women’s, and Tag Team titles. Make sure you’re back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Royal Rumble column.
WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Kickoff Show Results:
1. Raw Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode and Chad Gable defeated Rezar and Scott Dawson. This was set up by Drake Maverick, who said that since Akam of AOP is injured and both AOP and The Revival want a Tag Team Championship match, Rezar would team up with Dawson to fake the champs in a non-title match. Dawson lost after a neckbreaker/moonsault combo.
2. United States Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Rusev (c). Nakamura tried to remove the turnbuckle pad, which caused Lana to get on the apron and try to stop him. Nakamura confronted her, leading to Rusev accidentally charging in and knocking her off the apron. Nakamura hit a Kinshasa to the back of Rusev’s head and pinned him to win the United States Championship.
3. Fatal Four-way for the Cruiserweight Championship: Buddy Murphy (c) defeated Kalisto, Hideo Itami, and Akira Tozawa. Murphy won the match by pinning Itami after Murphy’s Law.
Has fun with this one. Rousey/Banks was damn good.
Had*
Oh yeah, a shade worse than Becky/Asuka but better than both the men’s matches. Especially the last third of it.
This was a really good show.
Needed less Jarrett, more Velveteen Dream. Also, where the hell is Lars Sullivan?
It seems as though he’s been having mental health issues.
I completely forgot about Strowman and Rollins. I was hoping Andrade was gonna get the W.
I hate 2 quote myself but i thought it woulda bwen great to see Andrade get a major push even tho im not hos biggest fan.
Anyone else thinking that the Rowan interference means a New Bryan Family? The Bray Wyatt spirit left a part of it in Bryan from his indoctrination and is now in full control of a new bearded vessel. And a clean shaven Husky Harris returns with new inspiration and a reason to Bo-Lieve. A man can hope.
That sounds great, all of it. Bryan using the Wyatt cult to make them into eco-terrorists.
Captain Planet and the Planeteers
Hey, this was a great show. The two right people won the Royal Rumbles again just like last year. That’s a very good thing considering the outcomes of Royal Rumbles of several years ago. Erick Rowan was the most random unexpected thing ever. I will say once again, the show is just too fucking long. A lot of the people I watched it with are non-wrestling fans or enjoy it but don’t follow it, and they were all dead by the time the women’s rumble was over. By the time the show ended the ones that were still there I felt like I was torturing them. too goddamn long. it caused a lot of shit in the second half to not get as good of a reaction as it should’ve. Still. Glad Mustafa and Andrade got a good showing and that Rollins won. Please let Rollins beat Brock and get this Brock shit over with.
Also, two people tied me on the predictions – Dave MJ and Valentin – extremely close shit but the main card predictions we all just had 1 off. Still your predictions champ, 15-0.