WWE Has Reportedly ‘Already Given Up On’ Bayley

If you were making some kind of power ranking to determine the biggest stars in WWE NXT history, Bayley has to be somewhere near the top of that list.
Bayley made her main roster debut during the summer of 2016 after spending years in NXT, where she was featured in groundbreaking matches against the likes of Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair. She was hailed as one of NXT’s revolutionary Four Horsewomen, but her character — however you would describe what that character actually is — hasn’t resonated with the mainstream WWE audience thus far.
Bayley wouldn’t be the first NXT Superstar to flop on the main stage. We’ve seen a lot of successful NXT Superstars take on the same challenges Bayley has faced. Despite the obvious pattern here, Bayley reached levels of success in NXT that many haven’t, which makes WWE’s inability to make her character work considerably more perplexing than the likes of say, Adam Rose.
Unfortunately for Bayley and her fellow side-pony-sporting fans, if one report is to be believed, WWE doesn’t believe that she can be a major star for the company moving forward. During a recent episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed that WWE has “already given up” on Bayley.
Transcript courtesy of Wrestling News Source:
“They have already given up on her. And they’ve given up on her a long long time ago. When they’re gonna protect Mickie James over you — when Mickie James was brought in to be a filler to lose on the roster — that just tells you. The dice has been cast with her already.”
If there is any silver lining here, it’s that WWE has a history of “giving up” on Superstars, only to have those same Superstars figure it out eventually. Look no further than former NXT Champion Drew McIntyre, or even better, former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. In a lot of ways, Mahal’s recent success gives hope to everyone. If WWE can have its faith restored in a rock-band jobber, they can have their faith restored in one of the most beloved Superstars in NXT history.
It might be controversial for me to say, but I was never that hot on Bayley anyway.
She’s over, and that’s great… kids definitely love her. I’ve been to a lot of NXT shows and she always got a reaction from the younger crowd.
But in the ring she never impressed me, and her character really didn’t do anything for me.
I think what hurt Bayley most on the main roster was that the non-NXT watching fans didn’t get to see her journey from fan to champion. She was introduced fully formed and I think that hurt her natural underdogness. It might sound weird to say, but WWE needs to redo the call-ups NXT stories on the main roster to help get them over.
This, 100%. Bayley was super easy to transition to the main roster, just by letting her be herself again as she was in the early days of NXT.
I’m not saying they needed to run a 9 month losing streak storyline with her or anything, but the thing that made me a fan of Bayley was that she was a fan who pretty much reacted to people around her, and being in NXT, the way I would do.
I agree with this. Bayley’s the most obvious example of this, but there are others from NXT where WWE brings them up and has no idea how to continue a story or further develop an NXT character. Even just redoing part of her NXT story, as cheap and odd as that would have felt to people that followed her in NXT, would have been better than the main roster version of her character, which was basically “Kind of an underdog I guess?”
Agreed as well. I feel like they could’ve talked for months about how she went from “super fan” to Superstar and the amount of work that went into it. I wonder if they’re sour on that idea, though, after bringing in the Miz in and the not-so-strong start he got.
As someone who doesn’t get the Network, I would very much like to have the NXT stories retold. All I get are the clips and reviews from With Spandex and they look intriguing, but I just don’t get the love for some of these characters that most of you (already) have when they bring them up – Bayley being at the top of the list.
Balor, Asuka and Nak are great wrestlers but I’m pretty sure I’m missing a lot about them.
Bo Dallas’ original main roster push looked like it got into a little of what he established in NXT and I liked what I saw but I’m sure the reason he’s not huge now is because they didn’t go back far enough.
But I guess the main question is, how would those of you who get the Network feel about the characters being (re)introduced with their old stories? I’m sure you’d like to see them succeed but you already know how their stories will progress – maybe there will be a few twists but you have to sit through similar storylines again.
Wwe’s Obsession with finding the ‘next trish stratus’ is the reason for all of this. Bayley isn’t a wwmwtf (women’s wrestler McMahon wants to fuck aka ‘a diva’) so she was hosed from the get go. Some people are just quadruple a players. It’s ok to be in the minors forever. Bayley should go lord over her fans and be happy.
I’ve wondered about that as well. If I was a top superstar in NXT, I would never want to leave. It’s like the perfect amount of “fame,” you rarely have to travel, most of the year it’s sunny and warm out. And at this point, to me, the NXT Championship (for both men and women) has more prestige to it, than say, the U.S. Championship or two women’s WWE Championships.
This reminds me of Emma. Why let her go, when you could pay her less and send her back to NXT where people love her and she can have actual wrestling matches?
Meltzer a) was completely speculating, b) thought she was actively buried by the six-woman two weeks ago (the one where she had a visual pinfall on Paige until Sonya pulled the ref out, and that was made a key point of the end of the match) and c) is notoriously terrible at talking about and interpreting storylines and pushes for the women – see this week’s Observer where he says that Asuka beating Alexa in a non-title match means her streak will end or be weakened, just because.
Also…you know who else got pinned by Paige on Raw after a Mandy & Sonya distraction? Sasha!
All three (Bayley, Sasha, and Mickie) have had their turn losing to Absolution. Somehow only Bayley taking a pin was a sign that WWE has given up on her.
They gave up on her looooong before that. The clearest point was the kendo stick match – the build to the match was whether Bayley would drop her nice girl image and use weapons (legally, to boot) or figure out a way to win without them. The answer was neither, just get her ass kicked by a midget.
Agreed. He seemed to be reading the tea leaves from how they’ve used her in recent months, not getting insider poop that defines her down that way. It may be that they’re down on her, but he wasn’t attempting to bring new information to light
While I like Dave Meltzer, he’s not some type of oracle and even though he gets a lot of information correct, plans can change on a dime there. However, even if he’s wrong on this one, it doesn’t change the severe issue of NXT superstars not translating to the main roster. I think that’s the real problem here. And I wonder if WWE will ever say, “Hey, maybe…maybe it’s OUR fault?”
This is horse shit. The WWE’s entire roster exists to service specific “Disney princess” verticals that they can sell t-shirts and other shit to parents who bring their kids. Bayley services the “wrestling is violent which I don’t agree with, but she is a ‘hugger’ and I like that positive message for my daughter”. Until they find a female replacement who can move product to a bunch of dopey ass white people the way Bayley can they’ll be trotting her out for days to come.
Could have just feuded her with Sasha Banks…you know, the woman she had arguably the best women’s match in the company’s history with and gave her the rival she needed after Mania.
Oh…but that wouldn’t have made Alexa Bliss look strong.
WTF? We don’t like Alex Bliss now?
God damn, IWC, you guys are hard to keep track of…
Oh, everyone else still does. I’m the one that doesn’t.
You new? I’ve been waving the “Alexa is awful” flag around here for the last year or so.
@Dave M J , you don’t deserve the Goddess!
BOOOOOOOOOOO
So I don’t deserve the feeling of having nails dug into my eyelids while getting punched in the stomach and being forced to watch all the Twilights on repeat?
Awww, you do care!
I thought it was clear when they had Bailey lose that keno match clean and look like an idiot in the process. I said as much that the Alexa feud killed her off and of coarse Reddit fan boys ate me alive for pointing out something that is common sense to anyone not objective. Finally Dave gives me a bit of vindication way way after the fact lol
You shouldn’t correct this. I’m trying to imagine what a keno match would involve. It could be the best or (by far) worst thing ever.
Haha posting from my phone is an experience auto correct hates me and I often can’t see what I’ve written before it posts I also made an error saying “not objective” it was suppose to read objective but I changed course with my sentence from not obsessed with Bailey to objective and ended up with “not objective” lol
It’s pretty insane (and quite depressing) to remember how shit-hot Bayley vs. Sasha was at Takeover Brooklyn, and compare that to what they’re doing now, that being absolutely (pun not intended) fuck all. Hopefully both do a Miz and have a huge ass renaissance in the near future.
Spoiler alert they gave up on Sasha long ago to the moment she tapped out with 2 seconds left Sasha was done. I don’t think the internet can handle learning about the bffs on same day so pretend I didn’t mention Sasha lol
They gave up on Sasha so much she’s won the title at the second biggest PPV of the year since then and still does the bulk of the mainstream press among the women.
I was gonna ask how you “give up” on someone when your division only has 10ish people, but then I remembered Emma & Summer Rae and now I’m sad again.
“In a lot of ways, Mahal’s recent success gives hope to everyone. If WWE can have its faith restored in a rock-band jobber, they can have their faith restored in one of the most beloved Superstars in NXT history.”
I mean sure if WWE is breaking in a new market in a country that you are descended from
I want her to turn heel so she can act like how she was in the snickers commercial
Yes but. She’s the most adorable. That must count for something.
All Bayley shit talk makes me like her more. She still is an under dog even after being on top class.