WWE Security Is Now Literally Trying To Prevent Fans From Saying CM Punk’s Name

WWE would really prefer if you stopped chanting CM Punk’s name at their events. They’ve tried being snarky about the chants, they’ve tried ignoring them, and of course they’ve been confiscating signs since he left, but it hasn’t really worked. Oh sure, there’s fewer Punk chants now than six months ago, but they haven’t entirely dried up – if I didn’t know better, I’d say fans are continuing to chant for CM Punk just to get under WWE’s skin. Why, it’s almost as if WWE’s heavy-handed attempts at control are actually causing the chants at this point!
Well, don’t tell WWE that, because they’ve decided the best course of action is to step up the heavy-handedness. According to several accounts from Survivor Series, including this fan on Twitter…
…WWE is now telling security to shut down CM Punk chants. Yeah, that’s right, WWE is literally trying to muzzle their fans, which technically they have a right to do, WWE can kick you out of a WWE show for whatever they want, but come on – when has screaming “Don’t say THIS WORD” at a crowd of thousands of half-drunk people ever, ever worked? I’ve actually been hearing more Punk chants recently, and now I know why.
You want to stop the CM Punk chants, WWE? Do the exact opposite – acknowledge him on TV, openly invite him back, feature his stuff on the Network all the time. Give the fans all the CM Punk they want, while making it clear that Punk not being around is his own doing. Or don’t – I’m sure Punk loves hearing WWE is literally deploying security teams to erase his name from shows now.
Yeah, this is dumb. Your suggestion that WWE actually acknowledge Punk is probably the right way to go. If they make it look like they love him, too, then fans won’t be as uppity about the whole situation. Of course, Vince McMahon has been known to hold a grudge so…yeah…good luck getting WWE to alter their anti-Punk positioning any time soon.
So not only did J&J Security have to wrestle in the main event last night, they also had to shut down CM Punk chants? Triple H was right, that place is falling apart
Instead of wasting your time with this, maybe start clubbing people who start “WHAT” chants instead. It’s a far better use of your time and that chant has ruined promos for YEARS.
Nothing is going to stop the chants at this point. It’s basically just replacing the random Randy Savage and announcer chants now. I don’t think acknowledging him openly will change anything.
Seriously, mid-match, whomever is wrestling should stop,grab a mic and set the crowd straight.
I’ve always… ALWAYS, always always always dreamed of that. I sometimes wished that *I* would become a wrestler JUST to do that! I don’t understand why wrestlers wouldn’t do it! wouldn’t that give them more of a reaction and get people talking? ok, maybe not for this specific subject and the CM Punk thing, but how about all the other stuff ever? Orton heeling it up, acknowledging the crowd’s heat and putting their local sports team in the dirt was one of the most enjoyable segments this year. on the other hand, Orton and Sheamus wrestling and not acknowledging the crowd at all and getting shat on for it is one of the most embarrassing matches for them they’ve ever participated in on the RAW after mania from last year.
I don’t think they should have the right to decide what people chant, why do we allow corporations to have such power over things. We paid our ticket, we should be able to chant what we want, if not let’s overpower the security, we outnumber them 500 to 1.