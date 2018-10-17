WWE Smackdown Live

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for October 18, 2018. Smackdown’s 1000th episode featured an Evolution reunion, cameos from stars of the past, the return of Rey Mysterio, and more. Make sure to be back here tomorrow for the Best and Worst of Smackdown 1000 column.

WWE Smackdown 1000 Results:

– The show opened with an episode of Truth TV with Stephanie McMahon as the guest. Shane McMahon interrupted, then Vince McMahon interrupted, and they all danced.

1. The Usos defeated Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles. After some miscommunication from Styles and Bryan, the Usos hit a double superkick and pinned Bryan. Styles was upset after the match.

– Teddy Long, Vickie Guerrero, and John Laurinaitis made backstage cameos.

– Evolution got back together. Randy Orton tried to put himself over at the expense of the group and Batista teased fighting Triple H again, but nothing really happened.

2. World Cup Qualifying Match: The Miz defeated Rusev. Kurt Angle was on commentary. Aiden English distracted Rusev, allowing Miz to roll Rusev up and win the match in about 45 seconds. After the match, Rusev beat up English.