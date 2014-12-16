WWE Smackdown 800: Super Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 12/16/14

Pro Wrestling Editor
12.16.14 619 Comments

WWE Smackdown is live tonight, so let’s openly discuss it, okay?

Fair warning: Whenever SuperSmackDown LIVE comes to Tuesday nights, there is absolutely no telling what will happen. From “Holiday Celebrations,” to “Blast[s] from the Past” to a good, old “Great American Bash” or coming all the way across the pond to the first-ever live SmackDown broadcast from the United Kingdom, the “Super” edition of big blue carries an incredible history.

As WWE Week continues to invade USA Network, SmackDown 800 will no doubt deliver once again with a whole new slew of action, surprises and extraordinary moments — all in the wake of an extremely tumultuous WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs … and Stairs. With endless possibilities, however, who will look to step up and prove their worth like never before? One thing is for sure, the WWE Universe cannot afford to miss a second. (via WWE.com)

+1 your favorite comments from tonight’s thread and maybe Birch will put 10 of the best in his Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown 800: Super Smackdown Live report. Also, holy crap are they in love with the longest show names ever. SUPE R SMACKDOW LIVE-O-LUTION~!

