WWE Smackdown 800: Super Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 12/16/14

WWE Smackdown is live tonight, so let’s openly discuss it, okay?
Fair warning: Whenever SuperSmackDown LIVE comes to Tuesday nights, there is absolutely no telling what will happen. From “Holiday Celebrations,” to “Blast[s] from the Past” to a good, old “Great American Bash” or coming all the way across the pond to the first-ever live SmackDown broadcast from the United Kingdom, the “Super” edition of big blue carries an incredible history.
As WWE Week continues to invade USA Network, SmackDown 800 will no doubt deliver once again with a whole new slew of action, surprises and extraordinary moments — all in the wake of an extremely tumultuous WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs … and Stairs. With endless possibilities, however, who will look to step up and prove their worth like never before? One thing is for sure, the WWE Universe cannot afford to miss a second. (via WWE.com)
+1 your favorite comments from tonight’s thread and maybe Birch will put 10 of the best in his Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown 800: Super Smackdown Live report. Also, holy crap are they in love with the longest show names ever. SUPE R SMACKDOW LIVE-O-LUTION~!
So wait, Smackdown is going to be on Thursday with NXT. Or are they changing the time for NXT. Because, personally, I prefer to watch NXT then Smackdown. 10 thousand time better than Smackdown and Raw combined.
Yeah, if Smackdown is moved to Thursdays, NXT/Superstars will be the Wednesday shows.
I believe NXT is moving back a day
So wait… what did that guys sign say? The one that had it taken away from security? I’m confused…
No Gimmick Required.
I missed the live Tuesday edition of Smackdown? Oh, no! I might have missed something important!
BWHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
So wait who is Tom Phillips and can we have more of him?
He used to be the main play-by-play guy on NXT. And yes, more Tom Phillips please
That was a good smackdown, see you guys on Sunday for an episode of Heat?
When is Velocity on again?
And also, it wouldn’t really be a WWE week without an immediate segue into Chrisley.
I thought that was Christian
Thankful for the 4 replays because what am I supposed to do, remember what I just saw 30 seconds ago like some kinda non millennial?
It’s hilarious when you go live, and the wrestlers freeze in place as if someone hit the “Pause” button, and then when it’s over they go into their winning animations.
Well, yeah. Everybody knows that millenials have no attention span while non-millenials are old and have memory problems…
OMG yoy guys, Smackdown was fantastic! What fucking world did we slip into!?
WWE should quietly slip this Smackdown into TLC&S’ place on The Network.
Bizzaro World
This 3 man announcing booth is so much better than the one for Raw that I actually never even came close to putting the gun to my head. Still loaded, though.
I think it helps that Tom Phillips is sitting in between Cole and JBL. Like separating children.
So, Same time tomorrow, guys?
i dont know man, that georgia florida line…yikes
are they doing a live thread for that?
“An incredible moment for the intercontinental champion” – A non-title victory
What just happened– I don’t understand– someone celebrating at the end of a match holding the IC title? Does. Not. Compute.
” J&J should mind their own business!”
Isn’t protecting Rollins specifically their business?
Ziggler wins! Good match.
The IC holder won a non title match, what hell is this?
If Jimmy Uso joined up with Rollins, he could be part of J&J&J Security, responsible for two distraction losses on the night.
add jeff jarrett into the mix and you have Double J&J&J&J&Jey Security
Yes. Then they could add his brother, they could be J&J&J&Jey Security and be the heel faction they are.
As much as I love J&J Security, I just realized that since Dean isn’t chasing Rollins around anymore, they’re kind of extraneous.
I need Ambrose to ruin Rollins’s moment when he cashes in or else I won’t feel it’s perfect.
I like to think that Rollins knows he’s such an asshole he always needs someone watching his back.
I don’t mean in this match, I mean their original purpose lapsed.
ZIGGLER WINS! ZIGGLER WINS!
Holy fuck. Ziggler actually one.
What??? The Intercontinental Champion won a match? Inconceivable.
Somebody got their sign taken away.
Cesaro section
“No Gimmicks Needed” A twitter handle.
Wonder what it said?
Ziggler was Ziggler before Rollins was Ziggler so this is a pretty even matchup between two guys who are great at selling a light touch like a shotgun blast.
A good match, in my Smackdown?
I really don’t get how a top rope X-Factor doesn’t count as a Super Finisher.
His EX meter was not fully charged
So…this is a really good match.
There was an open discussion for this?
The best thing about Smackdown being on Tuesday is that it means extra days off before having to watch the next Smackdown.
“JOHN! A FAN JUMPED THE BARRICADE AND HAS A GUN TO NIKKI’S HEAD. He said that if they turn off the feed, he’ll kill her and now he’s undressing her slowly in the middle of the ring. She’s screaming your name!”
“CENA DOESNT DO SMACKDOWN, JACK!”
I’d be okay with this match ending by DQ if the DQ was Brock Lesnar F5’ing Dolph so hard Dolph flies aways like a helicopter blade.
+1 Homer Simpson Helicopter parent gif.
I hear you, Tom Phillips. Trying to be a good announcer and shit. That stuff doesn’t work here though.
+1 McJibbs. I feel like the tom Phillips/JBL dynamic works the same way on TV as it would if they both worked at a gas station.
JBL: “What the hell is he saying Maggle?”
Cole: “Take it easy John, his ear piece has broken”
Phillips continues to call the match.
Happy Hanukkah to the Jewish posters.
Thanks!
After seeing Dolph sell a slight nudge from Noble, I’m sure he would sell a little lost girl grabbing his hand like he was defenestrated.
Did Sheamus get hurt again, he hasn’t been on since what, the week before Survivor Series?
Did they add his hair to Rowan’s beard?
He went through an operation before Survivor Series
Yes. He fucked up pretty much everything between his shoulders.
That SmackDown commercial is the most character development that anyone has had in 6 months.
+FACT
The commercial for Smackdown’s day change was better than yersterday’s raw.
@Ironavenger6491 I would be happy to see Sheamus if Cena and Reigns went away for a while.
And it showed that most of them can be entertaining when they want to.
Cena, Sheamus, or Reigns.
of corse it was, it featured a lot of people we like and had no
Cole, wouldn’t Seth Rollins being in a match be much more hazardous than Noble slightly touching his stomach?
That One Guy at the beginning: “LET’S GO ZIGGLER! I AM DRUNK!”
Would Seth have sold the limp if this was scheduled to air on Friday like normal?
Does anyone else think that the Thursday commercial is spectacular?
I love it so much.
I like the yelling.
That Smackdown commercial still makes me happy even after watching Smackdown for an hour and a half.
The end with Ambrose made me laugh
I turned on the TV when I got home and saw that Home Alone was on, then I came to WithSpandex and saw that SmackDown is on tonight. I think I’ll hang out here and see if Harry and Marv finally grab that brass ring.
Paige could scream in my face all she wanted.
She seems like she’d be pretty lovely
She is one year younger then me.
She is the exact same age as me. That makes me happy and sad at the same time.
Went to her Q&A at Mid-Ohio Comicon. She was delightful and at the end broke the rules and ran around the room yelling “TAG” and high five’d everyone.
Good god yes.
With Spandex is trolling us if they have a live discussion for Tribute to the Troops, right?
that being said I think it would make for a really good thread…
it’s the only way I’ll watch. I legit think TttT is the worst show of the year.
*Troops see that Florida Georgia Line is preforming at the tribute for the Troops show.*
Soldiers: “Fuck this, i’m going back to the war.”
+100 Ironavenger, that legit made me laugh out loud
“We want to debut a new song for all of our good men and women in service. It’s called, ‘Full Metal Jacket.”
they have an equal chance of giving you PTSD
2 hours is nice, I missed live 2 hour shows. If only raw could go back
lol I forgot this was even on
Did I miss anything?
Dear god, it’s almost over already?
YES! I’m so happy. If Smackdown wasn’t on Friday’s, I’d almost rather watch it now since it’s shorter, completely recaps Raw, and then goes the fuck away.
if this show isn’t proof they have to cut Raw down to 2 hours IDK what is.
Santa Dust
I botch about pointless promos, but the Dusts make me happier with crazy talk than jobbing to A New Day.
So you botched your botch?
that’s meta.
heh you botched the bitch
that botch was to be bitch
Can Goldust please wrestle using that Santa hat?