WWE Smackdown 800: Super Smackdown Live Results

#Pro Wrestling #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
12.16.14 28 Comments

Quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown 800: Super Smackdown Live results for 12/16/14. This special live edition of Smackdown celebrated the show’s 800th episode and was headlined by Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown report.

WWE Smackdown 800: Super Smackdown Live Results:

1. Roman Reigns defeated Fandango. Reigns pinned Fandango after a Superman punch and a spear.

– Dean Ambrose cut a promo on Bray Wyatt promoting their upcoming (on tape) bootcamp match at Tribute to the Troops.

2. Erick Rowan and The Usos defeated Luke Harper, The Miz and Damien Mizdow.

Seth Rollins vs. Ryback didn’t happen. Rusev jumped Ryback during his entrance, superkicking him off the stage. Rollins was left without an opponent. Dolph Ziggler interrupted, setting up a match between the two for later in the night.

3. Divas Championship Match: Nikki Bella (c) defeated Naomi. Miz came down to the ring to cheer on Naomi during the match. Jimmy Uso ran out and chased him off, which distracted Naomi and allowed Nikki to roll her up for the win.

4. Kane defeated Adam Rose. Kane won with a chokeslam. After the match, Kane once again tombstoned The Bunny.

5. Dolph Ziggler defeated Seth Rollins. J&J Security were at ringside for the match. Jamie Noble tried to interfere but the referee saw it, causing J&J to get thrown out. This distracted Rollins, and Ziggler was able to hit a Zig Zag for a pinfall victory.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSPRO WRESTLINGSmackdownSUPER SMACKDOWN LIVEWWEWWE SMACKDOWNWWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP