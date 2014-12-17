Quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown 800: Super Smackdown Live results for 12/16/14. This special live edition of Smackdown celebrated the show’s 800th episode and was headlined by Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins.
WWE Smackdown 800: Super Smackdown Live Results:
1. Roman Reigns defeated Fandango. Reigns pinned Fandango after a Superman punch and a spear.
– Dean Ambrose cut a promo on Bray Wyatt promoting their upcoming (on tape) bootcamp match at Tribute to the Troops.
2. Erick Rowan and The Usos defeated Luke Harper, The Miz and Damien Mizdow.
– Seth Rollins vs. Ryback didn’t happen. Rusev jumped Ryback during his entrance, superkicking him off the stage. Rollins was left without an opponent. Dolph Ziggler interrupted, setting up a match between the two for later in the night.
3. Divas Championship Match: Nikki Bella (c) defeated Naomi. Miz came down to the ring to cheer on Naomi during the match. Jimmy Uso ran out and chased him off, which distracted Naomi and allowed Nikki to roll her up for the win.
4. Kane defeated Adam Rose. Kane won with a chokeslam. After the match, Kane once again tombstoned The Bunny.
5. Dolph Ziggler defeated Seth Rollins. J&J Security were at ringside for the match. Jamie Noble tried to interfere but the referee saw it, causing J&J to get thrown out. This distracted Rollins, and Ziggler was able to hit a Zig Zag for a pinfall victory.
8 hours of the main roster in the last 3 days. I think we all deserve a vacation.
@the sidewinder Well… SOME of the main roster.
The Rumble match is gonna be interesting. I want to see how they’re gonna have a 40-man Rumble by only featuring the 11 or so Superstars that we see weekly.
@TmF Hopefully its just Mizdow reentering 28 times..
Maybe we’ll get Stardust, Cody Rhodes and Dashing Cody Rhodes
I’m not convinced it’s going to be 40 men
The commercial for the Rumble that aired during TLC said 30 men.
@Phyrre56 Weird. They’ve been saying 40 all along.
30 man rumble. Announced 40 earlier, probably to take Del Rio’s win away at the previous 40 man rumble. Probably couldn’t find an additional 10. If so, Cena will be in 3 or 4 times.
All the more recent commercials have said 30. Which makes sense given the roster depth. 40 you’d probably have to let CJ Parker run out there or something.
Neat.
This show was better than TLC&S and RAW (-Lesnar) by miles. If you didn’t catch it, consider making it your NXT pre-Show on Thursday.
Can I just say, this was actually a pretty decent Smackdown. And Jimmy is SUCH an asshole.
So this is literally Rusev’s first actual Heelish act right?
Unless you use WWE Babyface logic, he’s still allowed to attack Ryback for 5 more consecutive weeks for no reason..
Nope. He gave Zeb a concussion the first time they did the angle and then broke his leg when they decided to just re-do the angle again for TLCS.
So there were five matches on the show, two of which were jobber matches? That’s a disappointing 800th episode.
The main event ended in something besides a DQ? And the IC champ went over? That’s progress to me
I guess distraction to finisher is better than distraction to roll up and Schmozz DQ
So I’m probably being overly optimistic, but is there any chance Ziggler is the back up Mania plan? Honestly, the reactions for Reigns are already mediocre and he’s only a month or two away from getting Batista heat. Ubless the backup plan is to have D-Bry walk out champ at Mania again or go with the too obvious that they won’t do it Taker/Lesnar Title/Career match who else is there? I don’t hate Reigns and think they can still save him but shoving him down everyone’s throat this year isn’t going to work. They have to have “Break Glass In Case Of Emergency” plan, right?
The most recent picture of Undertaker I saw.. jeez.. Age hit him quick.. I hope he’s done..
I’d guess it would be Ziggler or Ambrose for the back-up plan, but back-up plan in the sense that Reigns’ tears both of his ACLs in the next four months.
Reigns is it. He’s mediocre by IWC standards, but he still seems very over with the fans. Meltzer said he won the Superstar of the Year legitimately.
Daniel Bryan won’t be back. Brock Lesnar / Reigns for the strap. Undertaker latest rumor is to work with Wyatt. WWE wants to get some of that 7 figure contract money out of the Undertaker. He should give it up, no way he could work Lesnar again.
I hope this means Maryse shows up to defend her marriage.
I think you made some sort of mistake. You have the main event as ending in a pinfall.
+1
Kane continuing to tombstone the bunny means it’s gonna be Pete Rose, right?
I can’t wait to see how Brandon shits all over the faces now that Miz is interfering in Uso’s wife’s matches.
Well I think Michael Cole did a good enough job of making Uso sound like an ass when he said “well Jimmy only got upset when he saw Miz out here CHEERING for his wife!”
Overall this was pretty solid. I thought Roman seemed improve in the ring, and Ziggler and Rollins killed it in the ring and on the mic.
Also if more people watched that usual, I hope they appreciate that Tom Phillips makes the booth a lot more tolerable.