Quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown 800: Super Smackdown Live results for 12/16/14. This special live edition of Smackdown celebrated the show’s 800th episode and was headlined by Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins.

WWE Smackdown 800: Super Smackdown Live Results:

1. Roman Reigns defeated Fandango. Reigns pinned Fandango after a Superman punch and a spear.

– Dean Ambrose cut a promo on Bray Wyatt promoting their upcoming (on tape) bootcamp match at Tribute to the Troops.

2. Erick Rowan and The Usos defeated Luke Harper, The Miz and Damien Mizdow.

– Seth Rollins vs. Ryback didn’t happen. Rusev jumped Ryback during his entrance, superkicking him off the stage. Rollins was left without an opponent. Dolph Ziggler interrupted, setting up a match between the two for later in the night.

3. Divas Championship Match: Nikki Bella (c) defeated Naomi. Miz came down to the ring to cheer on Naomi during the match. Jimmy Uso ran out and chased him off, which distracted Naomi and allowed Nikki to roll her up for the win.

4. Kane defeated Adam Rose. Kane won with a chokeslam. After the match, Kane once again tombstoned The Bunny.

5. Dolph Ziggler defeated Seth Rollins. J&J Security were at ringside for the match. Jamie Noble tried to interfere but the referee saw it, causing J&J to get thrown out. This distracted Rollins, and Ziggler was able to hit a Zig Zag for a pinfall victory.