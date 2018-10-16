WWE Smackdown 1000 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Network

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live 1000 open thread:

SmackDown celebrates its 1000th episode in epic fashion tonight. Qualifying matches for the WWE World Cup continue with the return of Rey Mysterio, who will face Shinsuke Nakamura for the right to enter the tournament to determine who is the best in the world at WWE Crown Jewel. Another qualifier will see Rusev go one-on-one with The Miz. Plus, Evolution reunites, as Triple H, Batista, Randy Orton & Ric Flair will all be in attendance. So will The Undertaker. What does The Deadman have in store? Find out that and more during SmackDown 1000, tonight at 8/7 C on USA! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Evolution will reunite, and the faction already has as much going on for them as actual WWE Evolution. Bonus points if everyone’s in black suits and Batista shows up wearing blue.

2. Rey Mysterio returns, and will take on Shinsuke Nakamura in a match that should seriously be a mind-blowing dream match. Tune in to see if it comes anywhere close to that!

3. Rusev takes on The Miz in a chance to go to Crown Jewel, which is apparently still happening.

4. The Undertaker comes to Smackdown for the first time since that one time several years ago when he said he was Smackdown for life.

5. Keep an eye out for a variety of special guests from the past, past, and present! And maybe The Rock was bored enough to send in a 90 second video greeting.

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown 1000 report. Enjoy the show!