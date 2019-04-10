WWE Smackdown Live After WrestleMania Results 4/9/19

04.09.19 51 mins ago

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for April 9, 2019. The Smackdown Live after WrestleMania 35 featured Kofi Kingston’s WWE title celebration, new tag team champions being crowned and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results

— Kofi Kingston and the New Day celebrated his historic WWE Smackdown championship win from WrestleMania. The Bar interrupted his celebration and challenged the New Day to a six-man tag match alongside Drew McIntyre.

