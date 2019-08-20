WWE Smackdown Live King of the Ring Open Discussion Thread (8/20/19)

Pro Wrestling Editor
08.20.19

WWE Smackdown Live

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

Last Tuesday, Smackdown Live came to a shocking conclusion when Daniel Bryan promised to reveal tonight the culprit behind the recent attacks on Roman Reigns. The Big Dog is ready to find out just what The Planet’s Champion has discovered, but Bryan also has to deal with Buddy Murphy. One week removed from being pummeled into admitting that he lied when accusing Rowan of orchestrating the attacks on Reigns, WWE’s Best Kept Secret issued a challenge to Bryan. Can Murphy capitalize on this huge opportunity? Find out on Smackdown Live, tonight at 8/7 C on USA! Our five-point preview:

