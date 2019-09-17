WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread (9/17/19)

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

In the wake of WWE Clash of Champions, Kofi Kingston earned a career-defining victory over Randy Orton, but The New Day relinquished the Smackdown Tag Team Titles after a vicious conclusion to their match with The Revival. The New Day aim to restore order and silence the trash-talking of Randy Orton & The Revival in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. Also, following his defeat of Chad Gable, Baron Corbin gets his King of the Ring coronation on Smackdown Live. (via WWE.com)