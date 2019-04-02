WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 4/2/19

WWE Smackdown Live

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

Kofi Kingston is going to WrestleMania, but he wants it guaranteed in writing. After Big E & Xavier Woods won a Tag Team Gauntlet Match to earn him a WWE Championship Match with Daniel Bryan on The Grandest Stage of Them All, The Dreadlocked Dynamo is a little weary about Mr. McMahon pulling any last-minute stunts. So, the WWE Champion and his challenger will put pen to paper, just five nights before The Show of Shows. What will happen when these two rivals meet face to face? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. The Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston feud and the triple threat women’s main event continue to be the Gallant and Goofus (respectively) of how to book a WrestleMania feud.

2. If Smackdown wants to book that feud like the women’s title match, they should have Woods and Big E get arrested tonight, Kofi get suspended for trying to help them, tie everybody’s wrists together with zip ties, put them all on pogo sticks and tell them the last one to assault a police officer loses. Everyone who doesn’t lose is suspended. Somehow Asuka loses again.

3. AJ Styles and Randy Orton appear on the Please Add Me To Your Match At The Last Minute, I’m Not On The Card Show. [checks notes] Sorry, the “Kevin Owens” Show.

4. What will be the fallout of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch’s arrest? If they’re like The Shield, the answer is, “lol, nothing.”

5. The IIconics are still going to WrestleMania!

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and give them a thumbs up and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Make sure to flip your comments to “newest” in the drop down menu under “discussion,” and enjoy the show!