WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 8/14/18

WWE Smackdown Live

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

WWE Champion AJ Styles returned to SmackDown LIVE last week with plenty to say about his SummerSlam challenger, Samoa Joe, after The Samoan Submission Machine accused The Phenomenal One of being a poor father. Apparently, the champion has more to get off his chest, as he’ll be responding further just five days before their title showdown in Brooklyn. What will Styles have to say? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Our five-point preview:

1. <3

I’m honored to share the #SummerSlam kickoff show with the cruiser weight title ! — Rusev (@RusevBUL) August 14, 2018

2. New Day takes on Sanity in a six-man tag team match, to continue Smackdown’s run of excellent tag team matches. Finger crossed for a sudden Nikki Cross call-up, maybe?

3. Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas vs. Aiden English is also on the card, which in a perfect world starts with Lana saying this is really sad and Aiden singing ‘Despacito.’

4. Paige is promising Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose an “opportunity.” Please include a scene where Paige leans out of her office door and screams about how it’s “unique.”

5. This is the go-home show for SummerSlam, so at the very least look for Miz to beat Daniel Bryan down within an inch of his life.

+1 your favorite comments from tonight and we’ll include ten of the best in tomorrow’s column. Enjoy the show!