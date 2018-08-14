WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 8/14/18

#WWE Summerslam 2018 #Open Discussion Thread #WWE
08.14.18 25 mins ago

WWE Smackdown Live

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

WWE Champion AJ Styles returned to SmackDown LIVE last week with plenty to say about his SummerSlam challenger, Samoa Joe, after The Samoan Submission Machine accused The Phenomenal One of being a poor father. Apparently, the champion has more to get off his chest, as he’ll be responding further just five days before their title showdown in Brooklyn. What will Styles have to say? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Our five-point preview:

1. <3

2. New Day takes on Sanity in a six-man tag team match, to continue Smackdown’s run of excellent tag team matches. Finger crossed for a sudden Nikki Cross call-up, maybe?

3. Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas vs. Aiden English is also on the card, which in a perfect world starts with Lana saying this is really sad and Aiden singing ‘Despacito.’

4. Paige is promising Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose an “opportunity.” Please include a scene where Paige leans out of her office door and screams about how it’s “unique.”

5. This is the go-home show for SummerSlam, so at the very least look for Miz to beat Daniel Bryan down within an inch of his life.

+1 your favorite comments from tonight and we’ll include ten of the best in tomorrow’s column. Enjoy the show!

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Summerslam 2018#Open Discussion Thread#WWE
TAGSOPEN DISCUSSION THREADSmackdownSMACKDOWN LIVEWWEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown liveWWE SUMMERSLAM 2018

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP