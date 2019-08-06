WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread (8/6/19)

Pro Wrestling Editor
08.06.19

WWE Smackdown Live

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

Last week, Shane McMahon was absent from SmackDown LIVE at the advisement of his life coach. “The Best in The World” says he is centered and has found peace ahead of his battle with Kevin Owens at SummerSlam. However, he may be brought crashing back down to earth tonight. Kevin Owens has invited McMahon to be his guest on “The Kevin Owens Show” just five nights before their clash at The Biggest Event of The Summer. What will happen to these two rivals ahead of SummerSlam? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

