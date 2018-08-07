WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 8/7/18

It’s Tuesday, so you know what that means: If you live near a taqueria that does Taco Tuesday you can go get an inexpensive but tasty dinner It’s time for Smackdown Live! Here’s what we can expect this evening:
Last week, Samoa Joe got extremely personal with WWE Champion AJ Styles ahead of their SummerSlam clash for the title. The Samoan Submission Machine accused Styles of being a poor father, choosing to spend more time on the road than at home with his family. Tonight, The Phenomenal One returns to address his challenger. Has Samoa Joe gotten inside the champion’s head? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network! (Via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Before the show, The Miz accepted Daniel Bryan’s challenge for SummerSlam. This is good, because The Miz and Daniel Bryan are good and should do this forever. Even after their careers end, if they want to just argue and fight with one another on ESPN or something that’d rule.
2. For the second week in a row, we’re getting Zelina Vega vs. Lana. As Brandon wrote last week, this means Rusev vs. Andrade Almas is still a thing, so we’re content.
3. The end of the Smackdown Tag Team Tournament is tonight, with The New Day and The Bar facing off against on another for a spot at SummerSlam.
4. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will go up against The IIconics, because when WWE has best friends facing off against each other with a title on the line at the upcoming pay-per-view, they are legally required to throw them in a tag match before their match occurs. This is in the U.S. Constitution and no, you are not supposed to double-check that.
5. AJ Styles is here to make the case for why Samoa Joe should want none.
Just once I want Sheamus and Cesaro to come out in the Fusion vest and genie trousers. *rolls eyes at the p-ants prohibition which is years too old*
This match is going to rule. I refuse to believe otherwise
Made it back just in time to see The Bar’s entrance. Did I miss anything else that was good?
Ok, question:
Why does Greg not announce Sheamus and Cesaro as The Bar? Why does he just go “The Team of Sheamus and Cesaro?”
47 matches at Summerslam feels like a lot
That’s not even counting the pre-show.
Shhh, don’t give them any ideas!
I like this Good Vibrations remix. Kind of odd that it’s on a show where John Cena isn’t there.
That was the strangest picture in picture since the Simpsons went to see “Planet of the Apes: The Musical”
I thought the one guy was on the ground foaming at the mouth, but it was his white beard.
I may be in the minority, but I think one of those guys looks like Santino Marella.
I thought that guy in the blue was Santino Marella for a second.
It’s Santino’s Non-union Floridian equivalent.
Alarmingly weird hive mind around here tonight.
Part of me wants to know what they said but part of me loved just the image of those three jobbers getting ready in silence.
Tama Tonga looks like hell on the outside
That was one of those legit car wreck matches. Like I’d believe 3SK if they said they were in a car crash.
Its Santino Marello’s nonunion French? equivalent!
I may have been gone since April, but good to see the Hive Mind still in effect!
The Son of Santino has no chance in this match
Rowan looks so very bored
Who are these three? The Samoan Division of the New Day?
I am all in on doing the entrances during the commercials instead
-1 Smackdown for making us miss jobber pep talk
Which one is Bad Luck Fale?
AND THE SECOND I SAY THAT THERE’S JOBBER PEP TALK WE’RE MISSING
Can we just team up R-Truth and Jeff Hardy and make that a thing?
I wonder if Rowan has brewed any good wines lately?
Truth losing is on Paige because Truth was prepared to fight Carmella, not Shinsuke
That was a fast win. Shinsuke’s Kwik
Much more of a match than I was expecting. Enjoyable and clean.
If Truth can survive his own jumping splits move, he probably doesn’t fear a nut shot from Nak.
Wait, they let Truth rope break the Triangle?
That would be uncharacteristically decent of them.
Maybe giving him a decent run before calling it a career?
R-truth why didn’t you teach Titus how to splash properly?
R-Truth is wrestling on SmackDown…my heart is happy.
R-Truth is getting in some decent offense
If R-Truth has been singing differemt lyrics every single time he entered to this song, would any of us have noticed by now?
Florida loves R-Truth because he fits right in there
BREAKING NEWS – Dean Ambrose to return at SummerSlam as part of The Miz/Bryan match to avenge Mitch the Plant’s brother.
So, I dove down the Zelina Vega IG Well, and now here she is as Poison Ivy
[www.instagram.com]
I don’t know anything about the personal lives of Austin Aries and Zelina, but that aside, damn AA…you took an L there.
*gets the vapors*
Great god almighty!.!.! Wow. So, did he split from Zelina? What a foolish man.
Yum. I’d forgotten that one.
I’ve decided the Miz winning clean at Summerslam is the only outcome I’ll accept
@Amaterasu That’s perfectly fine, but Bryan winning at Summerslam feels like the worst decision storywise
So of course, Bryan will win and then Cena will announce that he impregnated Nikki Bella!
Only if Daniel closes it out at Mania with a win.
Causing Daniel Bryan to go full on lunatic unhinged
Miz’s security men were about as sloppy as machine guns in an action movie.
I am so glad Miz and Bryan is happening on Smackdown, so it’s away from Vince wanting to get involved.
If AJ doesn’t drop to Joe for whatever reason, he better drop to Miz.
There’s no other substitute at this point.
This feud would’ve been so much better (and I don’t like demoting Samoa Joe) if Miz kept ducking Bryan because he’s in line for a WWE title shot & Bryan hasn’t earned that spot yet
I like all of that, but I’m not really sure why Miz suddenly changed his mind to face Bryan from last week
Miz should have taken off his tie to strangle Bryan with it.
Complete the Gimmick Infringement circle.
The Vase That Runs The Place!
He brained him with a vase
Three grown men just got their asses kicked by one and had to resort to hitting that man with a vase to escape.
That vase had two days til retirement!
A WILD GOAT APPEARS!
Miz: “I SHOULD BE WWE CHAMPION!!”
Samoa Joe: “Hold My Beer”.
Nice job security guys.
Byron: so miz, why are you such a bitch
I hope Daniel gives Miz a Saxtonation right in the middle of the ring at Summerslam. For Byron.
GET HIM MIZ!!
Miz pronounces “gif” correctly.
He’s the best to ever do it.
Either way is actually correct.
Byron, SHUT. UP.