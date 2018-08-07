WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 8/7/18

It’s Tuesday, so you know what that means: If you live near a taqueria that does Taco Tuesday you can go get an inexpensive but tasty dinner It’s time for Smackdown Live! Here’s what we can expect this evening:

Last week, Samoa Joe got extremely personal with WWE Champion AJ Styles ahead of their SummerSlam clash for the title. The Samoan Submission Machine accused Styles of being a poor father, choosing to spend more time on the road than at home with his family. Tonight, The Phenomenal One returns to address his challenger. Has Samoa Joe gotten inside the champion’s head? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network! (Via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Before the show, The Miz accepted Daniel Bryan’s challenge for SummerSlam. This is good, because The Miz and Daniel Bryan are good and should do this forever. Even after their careers end, if they want to just argue and fight with one another on ESPN or something that’d rule.

2. For the second week in a row, we’re getting Zelina Vega vs. Lana. As Brandon wrote last week, this means Rusev vs. Andrade Almas is still a thing, so we’re content.

3. The end of the Smackdown Tag Team Tournament is tonight, with The New Day and The Bar facing off against on another for a spot at SummerSlam.

4. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will go up against The IIconics, because when WWE has best friends facing off against each other with a title on the line at the upcoming pay-per-view, they are legally required to throw them in a tag match before their match occurs. This is in the U.S. Constitution and no, you are not supposed to double-check that.

5. AJ Styles is here to make the case for why Samoa Joe should want none.

Reply to your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread with a +1, and we’ll pick 10 of the best to include in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column. Enjoy the show!