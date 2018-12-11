WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 12/11/18

WWE Smackdown Live

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

Eight months ago, Charlotte Flair did what many thought would be impossible, ending the two-and-a-half-year undefeated streak of Asuka, handing The Empress of Tomorrow her first defeat on The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania. Tonight, just days before they take part in the first-ever women’s Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match with SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, The Queen and Asuka will battle in the ring for the first time since The Show of Shows. Will The Empress of Tomorrow get payback, or will Charlotte Flair once again show that she’s superior? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. It’s Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka in a rematch from the best match at WrestleMania 34, so that should rule.

2. New Day and the Usos are having a rap battle, which will almost definitely revolve around The Bar showing up, Sheamus doing a bad comedy rap, and everyone brawling.

3. Jeff Hardy will address Samoa Joe’s plan to, and I quote, “Take car. Go to Smackdown. Kill Jeff, grab Wendy, go to the Winchester, have a nice cold pint, and wait for all of this to blow over.” Should be a slice of fried gold.

4. Naomi faces Mandy Rose. Turn Sonya already!

5. Make sure you pick up a WWE toaster for the holidays. It’s the kind of crass consumerization the WWE Champion hates!

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Enjoy the show!