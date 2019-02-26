WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 2/26/19

YouTube

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

Kofi Kingston’s journey to a one-on-one match for the WWE Championship has been a long and circuitous one. Tonight, The Dreadlocked Dynamo will finally sign his name on the dotted line for the biggest opportunity of his 11-year career, when he and “The New” Daniel Bryan make their WWE Fastlane match official during a contract signing. What will happen when these two rivals come face-to-face? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Make sure you read the Best and Worst of Raw before watching Smackdown, if only to find out which NXT stars will be easily defeating the main roster this week.

2. Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston sign a contract for Fastlane, and the great conservation vs. consumerism debate begins!

3. Johnny Gargano vs. Cesaro! Smackdown is a happy thing!

4. Last week, Mandy Rose pinned Asuka. If this week’s show doesn’t open with Asuka drinking wine out of her skull, something’s very wrong.

5. If Shane McMahon says “ya dig” again, we riot.

