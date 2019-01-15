WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 1/15/19

Pro Wrestling Editor
01.15.19 5 Comments


WWE Smackdown Live

youre all DOOMED, DOOOOMED

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

Last Tuesday, Rey Mysterio and Andrade “Cien” Almas dazzled the WWE Universe with an unbelievable exchange of holds and counters, as Mysterio showed why he is one of the greatest Superstars ever and Almas made his case for being the future of Team Blue. This week, the two luchadors will square off in one-on-one action. Can Mysterio turn back the young upstart, or will Almas defeat the masked legend? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com0

Our five-point preview:

1. The Miz is throwing Shane McMahon the “best birthday party in the world,” which he’ll definitely appreciate and be a good dude about. Bonus points if Miz gives Shane a cowboy hat and Shane stomps on it.

2. What’s next for Asuka and Becky Lynch? Is it “trying to break each other’s arms,” because I’m into that.

3. Carmella and Sonya Deville go one-on-one, and try not to have it devolve into a conversation about Mandy Rose getting from a hotel to the arena in nothing but a towel, just kidding, it’s only about that.

4. Rey Mysterio and Andrade Almas are wrestling again, because now you don’t just have a couple of matches in a row, you have all of them.

5. Is Daniel Bryan finally debuting his new WWE Championship, and if not, why isn’t he?

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Enjoy the show!

