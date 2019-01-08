WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 1/8/19

WWE Smackdown Live

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

Last Tuesday, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Carmella all approached Triple H to state their case as to why they should be next in line to challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka at WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday, Jan. 27. The Game heard them out, saying he’d take everything under consideration. Tonight, all three Superstars will be given the opportunity to earn that championship bout when they collide in a Triple Threat Match, with the winner moving on to face The Empress of Tomorrow in Phoenix. Who will emerge victorious? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. It’s Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Royal Rumble, and if Carmella wins, maybe they’ll even make a new render of her.

2. The Usos have pinned the Smackdown Tag Team Champions!

3. Is this the week Daniel Bryan finally debuts his sustainable vegan title belt? I SURE HOPE SO.

4. Rusev will be looking for revenge against Shinsuke Nakamura, who crossed a line by inadvertently causing Rusev’s wife who is also a wrestler to fall down once and apparently die!

5. No Hulk Hogan!

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Enjoy the show!