WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 7/10/18

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread …

Just days before their huge championship matches at WWE Extreme Rules, WWE Champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura will renew their rivalry on SmackDown LIVE. What will happen when these two longtime rivals clash once again? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Team Hell No is opening the show as guests on Miz TV, which hopefully does not immediately involve Kane turning on Bryan for some reason. Maybe Big Cass can return to guest star as a druid.

2. “Can Tye Dillinger defeat Samoa Joe?” I suppose anything’s possible, but LOL, no.

3. Sin Cara and Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas will finally have a match they’ve been meaning to have for like two months, unless they change it at the last second and neither appears. Which could just as easily happen.

4. Asuka takes on James Ellsworth in a lumberjack match. Chance that Ellsworth will show up dressed like a lumberjack set at 60%.

5. Raise your hand if you’re hype for the sixth AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match in the past three months.

+1 your favorite comments to nominate them for consideration in our top 10 comments of the week.