WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread (7/16/19)

07.16.19 46 mins ago

WWE

Tonight is the first episode of Smackdown Live after Extreme Rules 2019 and here’s WWE.com’s official preview:

Kevin Owens has made his disdain for Shane McMahon extremely clear in recent weeks, including during the aftermath of his win over Dolph Ziggler at Extreme Rules on Sunday. Apparently, Shane has decided it’s time to air out any and all grievances. Shane-O-Mac has vowed to host a town hall meeting tonight for the WWE Superstars to let them voice their complaints.
KO certainly has his concerns, but will any other Superstars speak up? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA!

