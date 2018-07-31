WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 7/31/18

WWE Smackdown Live

Tonight, on a very tranquilo edition of the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

Two weeks ago, Jeff Hardy was on the receiving end of a gruesome attack at the hands of Randy Orton, as The Viper tried to tear his ear open. Tonight on SmackDown LIVE, The Charismatic Enigma returns to begin his quest for payback on WWE’s Apex Predator. Don’t miss a second of SmackDown LIVE, tonight, at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Jeff Hardy returns from a violent ear-yanking and an even more violent ball-stomping to confront Randy Orton. Hardy gonna have to start painting black eyes on his face pretty soon.

2. Zelina Vega takes on Lana in a match that confirms Rusev vs. Andrade Almas is still a feud, so plus all the points.

3. The Usos face The Bar in the Smackdown Tag Team Tournament. New Day won last week, so The Bar has to win tonight, right? This is why you’ve gotta book tournaments bigger than four teams!

4. AJ Styles should just hand Samoa Joe the WWE Championship tonight and save himself a lot of trouble.

5. Last week, The Miz threw a baby at Daniel Bryan. Will they up the stakes this week and throw puppies at each other?

Reply to your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread with a +1, and we’ll pick 10 of the best to include in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column. Enjoy the show!