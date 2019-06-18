WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 6/18/19

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

With just five days before their WWE Championship Steel Cage Match at Stomping Grounds, Kofi Kingston and Dolph Ziggler are looking to gain momentum heading into the huge battle. The Showoff will get a chance to do just that when he takes on Kingston’s New Day brethren, Xavier Woods. Will Ziggler get the upper hand heading into the Steel Cage, or will Woods soften up The Showoff for the WWE Champion? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)