WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 11/13/18

WWE Raw

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

Becky Lynch heard Ronda Rousey’s words loud and clear Monday night, and retaliated on the spot. The SmackDown Women’s Champion led the women of Team Blue on a surprise invasion of Raw, that saw “The Man” bash Rousey with a steel chair ahead of their Champion vs. Champion Match this Sunday at Survivor Series. After Team Blue left the women of Raw in a heap, will the red brand be out for retribution? How will the battle for brand supremacy heat up just five nights before Survivor Series? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Ronda’s revenge will certainly be something, especially if you’ve read our news updates about Becky Lynch’s injuries throughout the day. Hoping they write her out by having the Four Horsewomen attack her in the parking lot and break her hand.

2. “Will Charlotte Flair captain the women’s Survivor Series team?” Better question, how mad are we all gonna get when Charlotte saunters in and takes Becky’s main-event spot at Survivor Series?

3. We’ll find out the remaining teams on the Smackdown tag team Survivor Series squad, although the Usos and New Day alone should be able to beat the diaper fire of Raw’s entire tag division.

4. Can the men’s Survivor Series team get on the same page? And why were they teamed up if they don’t already get along? Don’t y’all want to win?

5. most importantly, when do we hear more from best wrestler in the world Shane McMahon

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Enjoy the show!