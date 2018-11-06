WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 11/6/18

WWE Promotional Image

Note: This show is being taped in England, so if you’d like to talk about the spoilers as they pop up, feel free to use the live thread now. If you want to follow along with the show when it’s airing in the US, maybe just don’t scroll that far down in the comments.

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

As Survivor Series draws near, the battle for brand supremacy is heating up. Monday Night Raw kickstarted the animosity between the brands by revealing some of the Superstars who will compete in the Men’s and Women’s 5-on-5 traditional tag team battles. Will Commissioner Shane McMahon and General Manager Paige reveal anything about Team Blue’s plans? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. What will SHANE MCMAHON, THE BEST WRESTLER IN THE ENTIRE WORLD, do about Survivor Series? Will he takes on Raw 5-on-1 and win? I bet he probably could! Let’s wait and see!

2. Also, Paige still exists. (thank God)

3. Is AJ Styles ready for Brock Lesnar? He was mostly ready for him last year, and Brock’s worse and smaller now, so probably!

4. How will Becky Lynch respond to Ronda Rousey? Ronda already called herself a bitch, so there goes WWE Creative’s one idea.

5. Are we invading each other’s shows again? That sure was fun. Let’s have Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins suddenly be friends again because they’re both wearing red shirts!

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Enjoy the show!