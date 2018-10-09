WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 10/9/18

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:
With WWE Super Show-Down in the books, the focus of the WWE Universe turns toward the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and WWE Crown Jewel, which will host the first-ever WWE World Cup tournament. Two huge qualifying matches will take place on SmackDown LIVE. Jeff Hardy will make his first appearance since his painful defeat to Randy Orton at WWE Hell in a Cell, taking on Samoa Joe. And in the second qualifier, Orton will collide with The World’s Largest Athlete, as The Big Show returns to action. Who will advance to the WWE World Cup? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Well, it’s the Big Show.
2. Also, Samoa Joe faces Jeff Hardy in a qualifying match for the WWE World Cup. Biggest star from 15 years ago wins!
3. Becky Lynch will face Charlotte Flair in a rematch from the rematch from Super Show-Down. This time if she gets disqualified, she loses the championship. So what, count-out?
4. Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles will be guests on Miz TV, which they apparently both agreed to for some reason.
5. Let’s see if anything from tonight beats Baron Corbin vs. a ring full of xenophobic jobbers and Kurt Angle in a giant gold condom from Raw.
As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown report. Enjoy the show!
Also, if Finn and Bayley come out dressed as Batman and Robin, and Ember and Braun counter as Poison Ivy and Bane (can’t think of a Batman villainess that fits Ember) the MMC is officially the greatest event in WWE history.
How the hell did I forget Copperhead?
She said they’re both Batman. Bayley should come out as Batgirl, leave Batwoman for Sonya.
Ember is honestly closest to Catwoman, for being both related to predatory animals. Maybe Nyssa Al Ghul…war goddess…maybe Lady Shiva- Nahh that would be Asuka-sama or Mia Yim. Maybe Ember would be The Huntress?
Lady Copperhead from Arkham: Origins. I know Ember is a werewolf, but it fits. Maybe Talia or Lady Shiva.
Soooo…this is if Becky loses her championship tonight we riot situation right? Right?
Here’s my closed caption for the header image.
“Kane, there’s no way, I did not make donations to your election opponent just to spite you.”
Posted this in the results from RAW last night, but I feel like it can go here: Natalya is the worst.
You’re a little late to the party Neidhart.
Here is my caption for the header image:
HHH: Dude, Kane, how hot does my wife look on that big poster behind me?
Kane: Well, I’m a married man Hunter.
Show: I also have no opinion on the matter, best of luck in the coming business year.
HHH: You guys are no fun, where’s Shawn? Ole’ HBK loves talking about sexy women with me!
Big Show: Getting born again as a Christian.
HHH: Dammit!!!
Ours is an avant-garde paradigm shift in the ever evolving field of captioning hermeneutics.
Ok, my dialogue describing the above image. There we go.
thank you, @FlammableManimal , I didn’t want to be the one to point it out. Still funny though.
I don’t think you guys understand how captions work
Who put this episode of Smackdown from 2001 on?
My overly verbose caption for the header image:
HHH: Sometimes the government is needed to jumpstart a faltering economy. Just look at the New Deal.
Kane: New Deal. New Deal. That’s your answer to everything. I say America would have gotten out of the Depression faster were it not for the New Deal.
Big Show (to self): Just walk quickly. Don’t make eye contact and they won’t…
HHH: Hey, Show! We need you to settle something for us.
Big Show: *sigh*
Nice! Those are three entire movies I completely forgot I ever watched.
I’m going with “Hunter’s pitch for a shared WWE-movie Universe featuring The Chaperone and Knucklehead teaming up to stop serial killer Jacob Goodnight was not well received”