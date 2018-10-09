WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 10/9/18

WWE

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

With WWE Super Show-Down in the books, the focus of the WWE Universe turns toward the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and WWE Crown Jewel, which will host the first-ever WWE World Cup tournament. Two huge qualifying matches will take place on SmackDown LIVE. Jeff Hardy will make his first appearance since his painful defeat to Randy Orton at WWE Hell in a Cell, taking on Samoa Joe. And in the second qualifier, Orton will collide with The World’s Largest Athlete, as The Big Show returns to action. Who will advance to the WWE World Cup? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Well, it’s the Big Show.

2. Also, Samoa Joe faces Jeff Hardy in a qualifying match for the WWE World Cup. Biggest star from 15 years ago wins!

3. Becky Lynch will face Charlotte Flair in a rematch from the rematch from Super Show-Down. This time if she gets disqualified, she loses the championship. So what, count-out?

4. Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles will be guests on Miz TV, which they apparently both agreed to for some reason.

5. Let’s see if anything from tonight beats Baron Corbin vs. a ring full of xenophobic jobbers and Kurt Angle in a giant gold condom from Raw.

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown report. Enjoy the show!