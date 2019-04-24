WWE Smackdown Live Results 4/23/19

04.23.19 1 hour ago

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for April 23, 2019. The show featured Bayley vs. Charlotte, Roman Reigns getting jumper by Elias and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— Shane McMahon recapped Roman Reigns punching Vince McMahon and threatened to fire him. Shane called out Reigns, where Elias attacked him from behind. Elias and Shane beat down Reigns before Elias laid him out with the Drift Away.

