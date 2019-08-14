WWE Smackdown Live Results 8/13/19

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for August 13, 2019. The show featured Daniel Bryan denying attacking Roman Reigns, Shane McMahon fining Kevin Owens and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— Kevin Owens opened Smackdown with a promo about beating Shane McMahon with his family sitting ringside at SummerSlam. He talked about moving on and setting his sights on the upcoming King of the Ring tournament. McMahon interrupted him and rolled footage from Owens’ low blow at SummerSlam. He then showed a shot from Owens beating Elias with a chair and mentioned that Elias was wearing a referee shirt. Because he technically attacked an official, McMahon fined Owens $100k. Owens then chased down McMahon backstage and threw a stool through the tv in McMahon’s locker room out of frustration.