WWE Smackdown Live Results 8/20/19

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for August 20, 2019. The show featured Bayley getting a challenger for her Smackdown Women’s title, the next chapter in the “who attacked Roman Reigns” saga and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— Randy Orton opened Smackdown in the ring by calling Kofi Kingston. Kingston surprise attacked Orton and hit the Trouble in Paradise. Kingston grabbed a chair when the Revival ran down to the make the save on Orton. Kingston proceeded to smash a chair into their backs as Orton stumbled back up the entrance ramp.

— Backstage, Kevin Owens asked Shane McMahon to reconsider his $100,000 fine from last week. McMahon said he’d consider it.

1. King of the Ring Tournament Match: Andrade defeated Apollo Crews. Andrade pinned Crews after a distraction from Zelina Vega allowed him to hit the Hammerlock DDT.

— Backstage, Daniel Bryan and Rowan walked a hooded figure into an empty room and told him not to move.

— Drake Maverick tried to attack Elias, but Elias had a note suspending the 24/7 rule for the evening so he could focus on his King of the Ring match against Kevin Owens.

— Alexa Bliss hosted a Moment of Bliss with Nikki Cross and Charlotte Flair. Flair said she’s the face of Smackdown and the title is irrelevant. Bayley came out to confront her and Flair made a challenge for the belt at Clash of Champions. Bayley accepted and pushed Flair off her chair.

— Backstage, Roman Reigns waked into the locker room and confronted Buddy Murphy. Murphy said he was pretty sure he saw Rowan as the mystery attacker. Reigns said if he’s lying, he’s going to beat Murphy up again.

2. Buddy Murphy defeated Daniel Bryan. Murphy pinned Bryan after hitting Murphy’s Law.

— Rowan and Daniel Bryan attacked Buddy Murphy backstage during an interview.

3. The Revival defeated Heavy Machinery. Dash Wilder pinned Tucker Knight with a rollup.

— Chad Gable cut a promo on facing Shelton Benjamin next week in the King of the Ring tournament.

— The Miz welcomed Sami Zayn out for MizTV. Zayn said there are many people who need his help on Smackdown, and he brought out Shinsuke Nakamura. Zayn said he would be the spokesman for Nakamura and the Intercontinental champ attacked Miz.

— Shane McMahon called Kevin Owens back into his office and requested an apology. Owens apologized and McMahon said he’d consider lifting the fine. McMahon said if he ever puts his hands on a WWE official again, he’ll be fired on the spot.

4. King of the Ring Tournament Match: Elias defeated Kevin Owens. Shane McMahon came down to ringside and revealed himself wearing a referee shirt. Elias rolled up Owens and McMahon made the quick three count.

— Bryan revealed the supposed attacker of Roman Reigns as Smackdown went off the air.